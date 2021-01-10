Marriage Licenses
Dec. 18
• Anna Marie Nick, 53, and Joseph James Ducharme, 48, both of Maryville
• Morgan Drake Turner, 21, and Kalie Lynn Harness, 21, both of Maryville
• Marlea Denise Williams, 22, and Cody Wade Akers, 26, both of Maryville
• Angela Galyon Kirby, 45, and William Todd Long, 56, both of Maryville
• John Quaranta Jr., 22, and Katelyn Nicole Perkins, 20, both of Maryville
Dec. 21
• Jeffrey Scott Russell, 55, and Bahareh Yousephian Mahram, 42, both of Farragut
• Michael James Hartman, 33, of Maryville, and Tammy Lynn McGinnis, 39, of Louisville
• Abbey Nichole Graham, 22, of Alcoa, and Zachary Bryce Newman, 22, of Greenback
• McKenzie Ryan Marlow, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Austin Wade Smith, 22, of Maryville
• Ashlee Marie Delfino, 29, and Anna Louisa Williams, 26, both of Knoxville
• John Kyle Mitchell, 36, and Haley Elizabeth Jamison, 31, both of Friendsville
• Elizabeth Ruth Carpenter, 41, and Billy John Dishner, 41, both of Alcoa
Dec. 22
• Joseph Coy Sparks, 49, and Tomara Graham Montgomery, 45, both of Seymour
Dec. 28
• Gabrielle Hope Gannaway, 19, of Greenback, and Jason Robert Rogers, 20, of Friendsville
• Christopher Bernard Gies, 33, and Amanda Marie Chomenko, 31, both of Maryville
• Charles Christian Cantrell, 47, and Holly Leann Cantrell, 42, both of Maryville
• Marcus Lynn Cornell Jr., 34, of Waynetown, Indiana, and Kristie Ann Addler, 44, of Indianapolis, Indiana
• Brian Mason Lacey, 32, and Hailey Amanda Holland, 31, both of Rockledge, Florida
