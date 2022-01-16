Marriage Licenses
Dec. 29
• James Robert Noles, 46, and Carly Marie Gianino, 45, both of Maryville
• Blair Nicholas Briant, 41, and Deven Joanne Anderle, 41, both of Walland
• Stephanie Kate Smith, 25, and Tyler Douglas Burns, 29, both of Maryville
• Olivia Nicole Cantu, 20, and Matthew Arnold Rodgers, 20, both of Maryville
Dec. 30
• Jill Erin Williams, 42, and Terry Michael Satterfield, 44, both of Maryville
• Lonnie Ray Moore Jr., 44, and Jennifer Ruth Jeffares, 42, both of Maryville
• Loucretia Whitlow Scruggs, 44, and Russell Lee Scruggs, 53, both of Jasper, Alabama
Jan. 3
• Brittany Nicole Alexander, 22, Aaron Taylor Mackey, 22, both of Maryville
Jan. 4
• Caroline Kate Dyer, 22, Dylan Avi Varner, 24, both of Knoxville
Jan. 5
• Joshua Dewayne Byrn, 32, and Rebecca Ann Clem, 32, both of Maryville
• Steven Crowder King, 60, and Melina Ashlin Cook, 34, both of Maryville
Jan. 6
• Melissa Renee Smith, 56, and David Wayne McCulloch, 52, both of Maryville
Jan. 7
• Brandon Scott Coffman, 31, and Alyssa Paige Summey, 20, both of Maryville
• Meagan Lynn Foutch, 25, and Devan Blaine Grigsby, 28, both of Seymour
