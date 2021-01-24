Marriage Licenses
Jan. 8
• Jacob Alexander Wyrick, 28, and Emmaleigh Claire Vandergriff, 22, both of Maryville
Jan. 11
• Rosa Maria Vargas, 28, and Juan Carlos Olvera Guajardo, 30, both of Maryville
• Cory Russell White, 33, and Lauren Elise Kosier, 32, both of Maryville
Jan. 12
• Charles Michael Kolinsky, 29, and Chelsea Marie Green, 29, both of Maryville
Jan. 13
• Samuel Lee Hart, 37, and Heather Renee Cunningham, 31, both of Greenback
• Kirk Watson Fox, 55, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Tina Louise George, 48, of Port Orange, Florida
Jan. 14
• Jose Luis Leon Jr., 45, and Jennifer Rebecca Longenbach, 48, both of Maryville
• Rebekah Leann Coulter, 35, and Matthew James Hughes, 36, both of Maryville
• Ryan Anthony Watson, 42, of Alcoa, and Dionne Delaere Velazquez, 46, of Maryville
