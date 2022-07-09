Marriage Licenses
June 6
• Karlie Danyiel Kittrell, 28, and Dustin Richard James Tipton, 36, both of Maryville
June 7
• Danielle Nicole Stuckey, 35, and Marcus Warner Shade, 34, both of Columbus, Ohio
• Sheri Ryland Murray, 47, and Matthew Todd Smith, 51, both of Jupiter, Florida
• Kelly Denton Slade Rayfield, 32, of Maryville, and Amy Lee Grizzle, 33, of Vonore
• Aeric Jordan Dellinger, 26, and Kayla Nicolle O'Neal, 26, both of Alcoa
June 17
• Jeremiah Daniel Gilman, 27, and Danielle Nicole Dotson, 27, both of Maryville
• Keith Robert Strong, 69, and Candice Elizabeth Newman, 45, both of Maryville
• Matthew Grant Correll, 38, and Jeri Amanda Poe, 38, both of Maryville
• Mitchell Reed Dople, 46, of Jellico, and Tabitha Michelle Blankenship, 40, of Washburn
June 20
• Bethanie Ann Morton, 44, and Marty Allen Phillips, 51, both of Friendsville
• Caston Andrew Weeks, 22, of Greenback, and Shelby Lauren Harper, 22, of Maryville
• Troy Goodman, 78, of Madisonville, and Jeanie Fay Yates, 61, of Tellico Plains
• Allison Elizabeth Nelson, 23, and Michael Damien McBurnett, 23, both of Oak Ridge
• Michael Edward McGoldrick, 70, and Malanie Daun Woods, 70, both of Maryville
June 21
•Michelle Lynn McCarter, 36, and Eric Thomas Everett, 40, both of Maryville
• Cody Michael Cook, 29, and Rifeta R. Merdanovic, 31, both of Alcoa
• Charles Gilbert Walston, 57, of Bellmont, Illinois, and Laura Anne Harrell, 60, of Maryville
• Christopher Daniel Lovoy, 40, and Sarah Kathleen Gately, 45, both of Maryville
• Ronald John Scofield Jr., 30, and Lizann Marie Calderon, 30, both of Seymour
• Kacie Michelle Mallon, 30, and David Arthur Stull, 34, both of Wichita, Kansas
June 22
• Julianna Grace Lindley, 23, and Timothy Sean McIntire, 25, both of Charleston, South Carolina
• Matthew Ryan Schoonover, 29, and Hannah Michele Sims, 28, both of Maryville
• Jake Charles Headrick, 25, and Kimberly Lauren Feiden, 22, both of Maryville
June 23
• Alexandra Nancy Pitilli, 33, of Maryville, and Daniel Edward Calvario, 32, of Harriman
• Elbert Dean Wicks II, 60, and Maria Anneli Crawley, 58, both of Maryville
• Matthew Trenton Murphy, 25, and Montana Grace Obanion, 23, both of College Station, Texas
• Zane Russell Winter, 28, and Melissa Heather Rhyne, 33, both of Maryville
• Debra Anne Scott, 68, and Randy Charles Elliott, 70, both of Naples, Florida
• Daniel Shay Foxx, 19, and Janice Juanita Grayce Summey, 20, both of Maryville
June 24
• Amanda Jean Goodman, 41, and Nicholas Kenneth Kiefer, 42, both of Maryville
• Gregory Harold Pyatt, 50, and Phyllis Jean Tiller, 72, both of Rockford
• Robert Lee Seivers, 46, and Trish Lafawn Harrison, 45, both of Maryville
• Arlene Murray, 55, of Friendsville, and Earl Edward Arwood, 63, of Knoxville
• Robin Renee Carter, 43, and Ronnie Matthew Clickner, 38, both of Greenback
• Thomas Debo Vaughn, 62, and Janice Maria Vaughn, 58, both of Rockford
June 27
• Shannon Dawn Avery, 46, and Colleen Marie Girard, 67, both of Townsend
• Gracie Leanne Gardner, 19, and Shavonna La'Cole Montpelier, 19, both of Walland
June 28
• William Samuel Vance, 31, and Sindy Estephany Meza-Canales, 21, both of Alcoa
June 29
• Roger Alan Reeves, 60, and Robin Marie Gaines, 59, both of Friendsville
• Fredy Amancio Cotera, 21, and Dixie Lee Barnes, 23, both of Maryville
• Johnathan Paul Ross Shelton, 36, of Newport, and Patrick Michael Brady, 40, of Malone, New York
July 1
• Tony Wesley Skinner, 56, of Walland, and Bonnie Jean Hobby, 50, of Dickson
• Albrianna Destiny Nicole Jenkins, 26, and Haley Michelle Purdy, 27, both of Lenoir City
• Eric Rudolph Dalinger, 53, and Belinda Carole Myers, 51, both of Maryville
• Dawn Elisa Martinez, 36, and Grant Lee Mullicane, 38, both of Normal, Oklahoma
• Lucas Ray Jones, 23, and Hanna Ann Phinney, 21, both of Maryville
• Austin Wade Anderson, 24, of Vonore, and Alexis Michelle Carmen, 22, of Maryville
July 5
• Amanda Jay Klotzbach, 27, and Dane Evan Korf, 26, both of Louisville
• Shannon Lindsey Arabian, 38, and Holly Louise England, 40, both of Maryville
• Lucas Caleb Titlow, 26, and Mikia Faith Byrd, 25, both of Greenback
