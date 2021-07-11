Marriage Licenses
June 25
• Hunter Allen Larcom, 22, and Brooke Breana Strable, 24, both of Port Clinton, Ohio
• Eric Shawn Sims, 34, and Julie Michelle Tyson, 29, both of Maryville
• Breanna Lea Yarian, 27, and Kelvin Dwayne Bowser, 28, both of Montgomery, Alabama
• Sandra Kay Sheedy, 48, and Richard Willis Courtney, 51, both of Maryville
• Olivia Ann Reagan, 26, and Samuel Lloyd Wudel, 27, both of Nashville
• Jesse Logan Hackworth, 26, of Maryville, and Grayson Taylor Savage, 22, of Knoxville
June 28
• Ernest Gregory England, 51, of Friendsville, and Amy Michelle Freeman, 47, of Dunwoody, Georgia
• John Paul Meier, 29, and Shelby Danielle Hoelscher, 28, both of Louisville
• Talia Lucia Lozada, 23, and Devon Lee Potvin, 27, both of Louisville
• Justin Kirk Carter, 33, and Sarah Beth Walko, 39, both of Maryville
• Jacob Carlton Ausbon, 24, and Kelly Margaret Herman, 23, both of Louisville
• Emily Jaden Lane, 18, of Maryville, and Patrick William Sumpter, 30, of Townsend
June 29
• Tiffany Lynn Watson, 32, and Brenton Lee Brandon, 35, both of Maryville
• Laurie Lyn Wood, 59, and Timothy Charles Wynn, 57, both of Maryville
• Sydney Blair Crook, 20, of Maryville, and Taylor Lee Gilpin, 24, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky
June 30
• Randall Eugene Lowe, 68, and Katherine Heather Morris, 52, both of Maryville
• Gavin Lee Williams, 23, of Maryville, and Faith Angelica Stamos, 23, of Rockford
July 1
• Madison Taylor Bunting, 19, and James Alan Richardson, 21, both of Jonesborough, Tennessee
• Ariel Natalia Williams, 29, of Maryville, Jaquane Marquez Parker, 28, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
