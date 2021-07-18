Marriage Licenses
July 1
• Mallory Olivia Winters, 26, and Matthew Garrett Davis, 32, both of Maryville
July 2
• John Joseph Simpson, 32, and Marcia Ann Schreader, 47, both of Maryville
• Jessica Daniella King, 30, and Matthew Scott Green, 35, both of Maryville
• Aaron Michael Blake, 25, and Amanda Nicole Woodby, 32, both of Maryville
• Christian Marie Swan, 30, and Plez Chase Caccavale, 30, both of Maryville
• Georganna Marie Franklin, 19, of Louisville, and Hunter Austin White, 19, of Maryville
• James Waylon Lewis, 37, and Lucrecia Leanne Lewis, 39, both of Maryville
• Nicholas Dennis D'angelo, 26, of Odenton, Maryland, and Leslie Naomi Young, 24, of Louisville
• Kayla Leanne Gardner, 24, and Nicolas Sterling Price, 23, both of Maryville
• Mark Anthony Wickert, 30, and Haley Nicole Kelley, 31, both of Maryville
• Jeremy Lynn Large, 47, and Carol Ann Morton Hill, 45, both of Maryville
July 6
• Katelyn Michelle Gibson, 27, and William Blake Welch, 27, both of Alcoa
• Vincent Andrew Spetrini, 21, of Friendsville, and Micah Ann England, 27, of Maryville
• Randall Todd Ward, 47, and Crystal Ann Ward, 47, both of Maryville
• Clinton Edward Sims, 44, and Casey Ann Conner, 32, both of Maryville
• Kyle York Stough, 18, and Ellie Yanah Morton, 18, both of Maryville
July 7
• George Martin Zickefoose, 38, of Maryville, and Guadalupe Lopez Flores, 36, of Knoxville
• Brian Jeffrey Mcalpine, 26, and Audrey Madison Mills, 24, both of Maryville
• James Allen Banks, 35, and Chelsea Danielle Wilson, 28, both of Maryville
• Emily Beth Osborne, 24, and Logan Hunter Massie, 20, both of Knoxville
• Eric Andreas Cook, 43, and Jason Philip Somerville, 45, both of Nashville
• Taylor Renee Cameron, 23, and Michael Landis Franklin, 25, both of Seymour
July 8
• Courtney Leann Pollard 31, and Christina Marie Cain, 43, both of Alcoa
• Raymond Darren Gaylor, 52, and Susan Elizabeth Smith, 36, both of Knoxville
• Floyd Earl Lewis, 48, and Brenda Kimberly Hilliard, 52, both of Maryville
