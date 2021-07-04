Marriage Licenses
June 17
• Jody Scott Valyou, 51, and Pamela Denise Gaddis, 48, both of Seymour
• Charles Ryan Kivett, 38, and Serena Faith Judy, 31, both of Maryville
• Christopher Dale Latham, 38, and Serena Faith Judy, 31, both of Maryville
June 18
• Mason James Cantrell, 28, of Maryville, and Moriah Joyce Elliott, 29, of Knoxville
• Cody Alan Locklar, 37, and Kari Danielle Hickey, 34, both of Alcoa
• Davina Ellice Wilson, 23, and Kohl Teagan Orr, 21, both of Maryville
• Kallie Elizabeth Singleton, 22, and Ryan Houston Gossett, 22, both of Maryville
• John Kale Heilig IV, 31, and Nataniela Eliora Pitts, 25, both of Maryville
• Joyce Pearlean Duvoisin, 56, and Alisha Elwin Starbird, 60, both of Greenback
June 21
• Levi Dean Schoellkopf, 36, and Tori Renee Irwin, 23, both of Maryville
• Micah Dylan Hughes, 28, and Allison Kristine Gingerich, 26, both of Lenoir City
• Sloane Nicole Vanwinkle, 26, and Chase Matlock Cline, 27, both of Memphis
• Summer Nicole Scates, 39, and Otoniel Ruiz, 39, both of Walland
• Michael Wayne Mesnard, 43, and Ashley Amanda Mesnard, 37, both of Maryville
• Courtney Marie Tinnel, 31, and Michael Keith Tinnel, 35, both of Maryville
• Sabrina Ann Roberson, 31, and Michael Lynn Hill, 33, both of Maryville
June 22
• Kenneth Wayne Dean Jr., 26, and Jessica Leeann Potter, 25, both of Alcoa
• Dustin Wayne Oliver, 24, and Kayla Anne White, 28, both of Maryville
• James Andrew Powers, 44, and Rachel Denise Hodge, 32, both of Maryville
• Jason Robert Kemper, 40, and Heather Lynn Coxe, 45, both of Maryville
June 23
• Eric Andrew Leatherwood, 26, and Jacqueline Korina Daugherty, 24, both of Maryville
• Brian Paul Rodgers, 49, and Holly Danielle White, 39, both of Maryville
• Madison Elizabeth Bowerman, 21 and Lowell Clayton Gredig 22, both of Maryville
• Karrie Jeanette Allmon, 30, and Christopher Michael Bowes, 46, both of Madisonville
June 24
• Amanda Chayne Lemings, 27, and Nathaniel Darrell Morgan, 26, both of Maryville
• Robert Carson Clemens IV, 23, and Michaela Lynn Mccarthy, 26, both of Maryville
• Colin W.D. Hicks, 28, and Alexandra Marie Kuhn, 28, both of Chicago
• Sydney Marie Edwards, 22, and Kendrick Ryan Mckee, 21, both of Reelsville, Indiana
