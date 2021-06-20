Marriage Licenses
June 4
• Adam Joseph Braunecker, 26, and Megan Elizabeth Moore, 25, both of Anderson, South Carolina
• Justin Andrew Dossett, 31, of Friendsville, and Chesney Dawn Breazeale, 29, of Maryville
• Alysha Luz Rice, 26, and Austin Scott Tullock, 21, both of Maryville
• Megan Emily Allen, 29, and John William Proffitt, 44, both of Maryville
• Terry Lynn Ogle, 67, and Joyce Marie Plemons, 70, both of Maryville
• Patrick Joseph Doucette, 26, of Knoxville, and Bailey Anne Thompson, 25, of Maryville
June 7
• Joseph John Dougherty, 51, and Sarah Diana Robbins, 47, both of Maryville
• Allison Jean Fowler, 27, and Adam Jeffrey Self, 30, both of Maryville
• Melissa Nicole Goforth, 42, and Steven Fred Duncan, 62, both of Maryville
• Caylor Shay Tallent, 24, and Savannah Sydney Able, 25, both of Maryville
• Clayton Ellis Davis, 48, and Kimberly Sophia Faye Thompson, 29, both of Walland
• Gregory Dean Webb, 53, and Mary Tomica Miller, 52, both of Louisville
• Erin Leigh Cooper, 27, and James Edward Maples, 27, both of Maryville
• Bobby Joe Cruze, 40, and Cory Lynn Daniels, 43, both of Maryville
June 8
• Billy Aaron Adams, 26, of Townsend, and Hanna Whitney Price, 23, of Maryville
• Keri Dee Brown, 39, and Zachariah Justin Sharp, 30, both of Louisville
• Malia Mariana Zepeda, 21, and Angelica Patricia Vasquez, 22, both of Sweetwater
• Jennifer Nicole Adams, 38, and Sammy Howard Laugherty, 47, both of Maryville
• Zachary Chase Johnson, 29, of Alcoa, and Megan Renee Sayne, 28, of Knoxville
June 9
• Ante Skelin, 40, and Alaina Bree Roberson, 31, both of Maryville
• Cole Richard Carver, 22, and Victoria Lee Plummer, 21, both of Maryville
June 10
• Denver Lee Aydelott, 23, of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Abigail Elizabeth Pace, 22, of Maryville
• Luke Steele Moser, 22, and Robin Nichole Banks, 23, both of Maryville
• Vontrail Lorenzo Rutland Sr., 29, and Jamie Lorraine Bridges, 29, both of Knoxville
• Lauren Amanda Titus, 28, of Maryville, and Shannon Sanders Smith, 38, of Friendsville
