Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
June 10
• Carson David Wells, 22, of Friendsville, and Maggie Elizabeth Smith, 21, of Maryville
• Sandra Elyse Savage, 54, and Roger Lewis Huff, 44, both Alcoa
• Aaron Lynn Mulholland, 21, of Friendsville, and Abbigail Rose Jordan, 19, of Maryville
• Patrick Richard Borden, 29, and Cecili Alexandra Breeden, 24, both of Friendsville
• David Roland Dennis III, 25, and Kathryn Nicole Wiens, 25, both of Lenoir City
• Justin Lee Dellinger, 35, and Porscha Katelyn Sommers, 27, both of Maryville
• Cesilia Marie Hernandez, 23, and Deyona Lanaye Gilmore, 26, both of Maryville
• Christian John Filip, 26, Leah Raquel Ely, 23, both of Nashville
• Demarqus Alexander Dillard, 29, and Kailey Dawn Shirley, 24, both of Chattanooga
June 13
• Joseph Alan Conrad, 31, and Crystal Niccole Wickert, 31, both of Maryville
• Randall Lee Hawn, 52, and Lisa Lennette Shepherd, 52, both of Maryville
• Stanley Alan Metz, 43, of Greenback, and Jodi Lynn Carr, 48, of Maryville
• Holly Lynn Bolander, 37, and Joshua Curtis Spriggs, 37, both of Maryville
June 14
• Carolyn Louise Dougherty, 50, and Gregory Houston Presnell, 50, both of Louisville
• Letha Ann Faulkner, 60, and Dawn Anthony Ivey, 58, both of Alcoa
• Ashley Brenner McMurray, 44, and Heiu Manh Nguyen, 46, both of Maryville
June 15
• Tiffany Kay Chester, 27, and Christian James Anthony, 26, both of Rockford
• Anthony Hector Taverez, 26, and Kendal Elizabeth Dastrup, 26, both of Escondido, California
• Brian Todd Dudley, 26, of Louisville, and Rebekah Lynn Williams, 21, of Walland
• Mathieu Wayne Fontenot, 31, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Nathalie Gadal, 33, of Lake Worth, Florida
June 16
• Herbert Eugene Vincent, 48, and Melissa Carol Watson, 50, both of Friendsville
• Tracy Leigh Lewis, 42, and Jason Marlin Fortune, 49, both of Florence, Mississippi
• Amy Lynn Holmes, 30, and Benjamin Lonnie Marcum, both of Maryville
• David Allen Arp, 37, and Diana Marie Radford-Mack, 30, both of Maryville
• Alexis Jalynn Winick, 20, and Jeremy Isaac Allen, 23, both of Doe Run, Missouri
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.