Marriage Licenses

June 10

• Carson David Wells, 22, of Friendsville, and Maggie Elizabeth Smith, 21, of Maryville

• Sandra Elyse Savage, 54, and Roger Lewis Huff, 44, both Alcoa

• Aaron Lynn Mulholland, 21, of Friendsville, and Abbigail Rose Jordan, 19, of Maryville

• Patrick Richard Borden, 29, and Cecili Alexandra Breeden, 24, both of Friendsville

• David Roland Dennis III, 25, and Kathryn Nicole Wiens, 25, both of Lenoir City

• Justin Lee Dellinger, 35, and Porscha Katelyn Sommers, 27, both of Maryville

• Cesilia Marie Hernandez, 23, and Deyona Lanaye Gilmore, 26, both of Maryville

• Christian John Filip, 26, Leah Raquel Ely, 23, both of Nashville

• Demarqus Alexander Dillard, 29, and Kailey Dawn Shirley, 24, both of Chattanooga

June 13

• Joseph Alan Conrad, 31, and Crystal Niccole Wickert, 31, both of Maryville

• Randall Lee Hawn, 52, and Lisa Lennette Shepherd, 52, both of Maryville

• Stanley Alan Metz, 43, of Greenback, and Jodi Lynn Carr, 48, of Maryville

• Holly Lynn Bolander, 37, and Joshua Curtis Spriggs, 37, both of Maryville

June 14

• Carolyn Louise Dougherty, 50, and Gregory Houston Presnell, 50, both of Louisville

• Letha Ann Faulkner, 60, and Dawn Anthony Ivey, 58, both of Alcoa

• Ashley Brenner McMurray, 44, and Heiu Manh Nguyen, 46, both of Maryville

June 15

• Tiffany Kay Chester, 27, and Christian James Anthony, 26, both of Rockford

• Anthony Hector Taverez, 26, and Kendal Elizabeth Dastrup, 26, both of Escondido, California

• Brian Todd Dudley, 26, of Louisville, and Rebekah Lynn Williams, 21, of Walland

• Mathieu Wayne Fontenot, 31, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Nathalie Gadal, 33, of Lake Worth, Florida

June 16

• Herbert Eugene Vincent, 48, and Melissa Carol Watson, 50, both of Friendsville

• Tracy Leigh Lewis, 42, and Jason Marlin Fortune, 49, both of Florence, Mississippi

• Amy Lynn Holmes, 30, and Benjamin Lonnie Marcum, both of Maryville

• David Allen Arp, 37, and Diana Marie Radford-Mack, 30, both of Maryville

• Alexis Jalynn Winick, 20, and Jeremy Isaac Allen, 23, both of Doe Run, Missouri

