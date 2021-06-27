Marriage Licenses
June 11
• Katie Walker, 38, and Luther Paul Walker, 39, both of Maryville
• William Aljospeh Jones Jr., 29, and Marilyn Ruth Holder, 25, both of Louisville
• Jenny Bea Lawson, 41, and Ereka Nichole Thornton, 35, both of Maryville
• Sasha Ann Sprague, 30, and Joshua Alan Ludtke, 35, both of Maryville
• Brandon Scott Self, 33, and Siara Nicole Owens, 23, both of Maryville
• Adam John Cieplik, 34, and Melissa Annette Vega, 30, both of Maryville
June 14
• Sarah Bess Ledbetter, 41, of Louisville, and Mark David Zellner, 42, of Rockford
• Paul Stewart Brooks, 23, of Knoxville, and Lily Aliza Neubert, 22, of Maryville
• Kayla Anne Jones, 27, and Charles David Wayne Covington, 28, both of Maryville
• Michael Woodrow Livesay, 36, and Rebecca Lynn Daniels, 36, both of Maryville
• Jonathan Reed Swicegood, 38, and Connie Renee Carmen, 38, both of Maryville
June 15
• Stephanie Lynne Heiligenberg, 36, and John Clarence Smith, 40, both of Arcanum, Ohio
• Franklin Patrick Roy, 22, of Lenoir City, and Brittany Nichole Jones, 26, of Greenback
June 16
• Alexis Rae Pierce, 25, and Parker Caleb Rudder, 26, both of Seymour
June 17
• Kyle Michael Norris, 29, and Jami Nicole Shell, 27, both of Maryville
• Stevie Nicole Chandler, 24, and Gregory Daniel Burson, 25, both of Amelia, Ohio
• Betty Alexandria Lands, 30, and Ethan Andrew Melhorn, 31, both of Rockford
• Christopher Norcott, 54, and Kimberly Marie Paul, 54, both of Rockford
