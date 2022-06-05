Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
May 20
• Steven Matthew Pannier, 54, and Elizabeth Leah Govero, 57, both of Bloomsdale, Missouri
• Jennifer Nicole Hembree, 31, and Dwight Leonard Shelton, 46, both of Maryville
• Jennifer Egan, 57, and Peter Jeffery Austin, 69, both of Maryville
• Makayla Saige Marlow, 21, and Robert Eakens, 29, both of Knoxville
• Riley Charles Martin, 19, and Halie Nicole Latham, 19, both of Alcoa
• Margarette Lee Smith, 67, and Mark Allen Decotes, 67, both of Maryville
May 23
• Lily Ann Johnson, 18, and Erick Aldair Reyes Martinez, 21, both of Maryville
• Joellen Wright, 47, and Ronald Wyatt Herritt, 44, both of Maryville
• Floyd Porter, 71, of Maryville, and Carolyn Robinson, 71, of Knoxville
• Sarah-Wallace Ward, 24, of Knoxville, and Kyle Jeffrey Riemer, 29, of Maryville
• Erika Jeanne Hipsky, 27, and Joshua Thomas Wolfe, 31, both of Maryville
• Cody John Harrington, 33, and Suzanne Marie Frame, 38, both of Maryville
• James Edward Allison Jr., 79, and Leila Mae Hudgins, 60, both of Maryville
May 24
• Julio Martin Domingo, 24, and Rosa Guadalupe Enciso, 22, both of Maryville
• Bradley Allen Craig, 33, of Knoxville, and Alicen Brynne Mickle, 33, of Friendsville
May 25
• Alison Danielle Oaks, 25, and Salvador Cruz, 50, both of Maryville
• Anna Marie Lahrs, 36, and Cesar Moreno Lopez, 41, both of Maryville
• Paul Henry Bunch Jr., 49, and Monica Helen Maria Werner, 46, both of Maryville
May 26
• Emily nn Jakobsen, 24, and Bradley Clifton Still, 27, both of Knoxville
• Douglas Lloyd Livesay, 54, and Holly Renee Shenk, 39, both of Stafford, Virginia
• Grant Allen Tyler, 28, of Maryville, and Kailey Lynn Headrick, 24, of Townsend
• Heather Nicole Ritchie, 25, and Dyron Preston Ladner, 28, both of Perkinston, Mississippi
