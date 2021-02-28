Marriage Licenses
Feb. 12
• Jonathan Wayne Houser, 27, and Spencer Houston Snelgrove, 29, both of Maryville
• Cherith Alexis Dawn Cheshire, 22, of Maryville, and Austin Dean Clack, 24, of Sidney, Ohio
Feb. 16
• Elizabeth Louise Costa, 32, and William Lavonne Pitts, 42, both of Laurel, Mississippi
• Kenneth Ray Sellers, 28, of Maryville, and Amiah Tayha Payne, 21, of Walland
• Taylor Curtis Hutsell, 28, and Rebecca Lynn Weaver, 26, both of Maryville
Feb. 17
• Chase Austin Beickel, 32, of Maryville, and Autumn Corrine Beickel, 35, of Knoxville
• William Elwyn Lyles, 59, and Rhonda Gail Craig, 58, both of Maryville
Feb. 18
• Sarah Pauline Birchfield, 23, and Kramer Anthony Carter, 24, both of Maryville
• Tascha Shea Fyke, 32, and Ronald Ryan Craig, 41, both of Friendsville
• Makayla Lynn Murphy, 17, of Maryville, and Austin Tyler Moore, 18, of Louisville
