Feb. 24
Amanda Nicole Dodd, 39, of Louisville, and Ryan Scott Shuff, 31, of Maryville
Ashley Johnson, 34, and Chukwunweike John Nwosu, 37, both of Maryville
Haley Nicole Hutsell, 32, of Maryville, and Dustin Troy Johnson, 29, of Walland
Corey Bradley Orr, 52, and Annie Sue Orr, 42, both of Greenback
Eric Phillip Boyer, 55, of Corryton, and Victoria Lynn Bentley, 54, of Seymour
Alexandria Elise Campen, 23, of Louisville, and Clint Lee Ogle, 23, of Maryville
Feb. 27
Matthew Daniel Mincy, 33, and Elise Marion Dixon, 31, both of Maryville
Riley Anne Glueck, 25, and Justin Reed McCaulley, 25, both of Maryville
Kala Jean Bowers, 32, of Maryville, and Tyler Edward White, 30, of Knoxville
Travis Anthony Rogers, 38, and Tyler Scott Claycomb, 35, both of Maryville
Feb. 28
Vanessa Eleanor Trefethen, 23, and Joshua Russell Ham, 23, both of Maryville
Michael Henry Russell, 44, and Stephanie Lynn Hurst, 43, both of Maryville
Pauline Ann Morehead, 43, and Zachary Allen Henry, 24, both of Maryville
March 1
Christina Star Peterson, 33, and Hector Martinez Perez, 29, both of Louisville
James David Teffeteller, 36, and Savannah Mari' Vineyard, both of Maryville
Isaac Zaine Adkins, 20, and Natasha Cervantes-Mendoza, 18, both of Maryville
Jerry Lynn Crye St. 66, and Brenda Sue Murphy, 58, both of Rockford
March 2
Jamilex Marie Felix, 27, and Jeremy Alan Wilkerson, 31, both of Maryville
Brianna Axie Lay, 22, and Jacob Scott Felts, 22, both of Maryville
Jacob Riley Molina, 24, of Townsend, and Alese Corrine Hudgins, 20, of Maryville
Amanda Marie Abrams, 35, of Sevierville, and Paul Michael Oehlson, 37, of Maryville
Andrew N. Chitwood, 27, and Skyler A. Kovach, 27, both of Louisville
