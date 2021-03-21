Marriage Licenses
March 5
• Todd Alvin Peak, 25, and Chelsie Diane Helton, 25, both of Maryville
• Brandon Charles Moss, 21, and Jamie Lynn Inman, 27, both of Maryville
March 8
• Elizabeth Ann Buccellato, 26, and Vincent Edward Roncalli, 28, both of Maryville
• Nathan Edward Ferguson, 21, and Alexis Faith White, 21, both of Maryville
• Billy Charles Riddle Jr., 55, and Rebecca Lee Crisp, 52, both of Maryville
March 9
• William Michael Burris, 71, of Louisville, and Kimberly Jo Broaddus, 60, of Maryville
• Misty Eve Murphy, 37, and Jeremiah Keller Ford, 31, both of Maryville
March 10
• Kyle Ray Boring, 34, and Megan Lindsay Pierce, 36, both of Lenoir City
• Austin Jephrey Griffin, 27, of Knoxville, and Katelynn Jean Sugalski, 25, of Maryville
March 11
• Maeleah Kevlyn White, 29, and Micah Jac'quaz Young, 23, both of Maryville
• David Edward Dykes, 51, of Seymour, and Robin Renee Dykes, 47, of Maryville
