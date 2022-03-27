Marriage Licenses

March 11

• Amelia Durand Williams, 29, of Maryville, and Chad Edward Maples, 39, of Strawberry Plains

• Carolyn Denise Thompson, 28, and Cole Jacob Swanner, 23, both of Walland

• Annette Marie Ridge, 51, and Daniel Wayne Caines, 51, both of Townsend

• Kristin Elizabeth Gephart, 36, of Seymour, and Joseph Lee Fowler, 39, of Maryville

• Jami Nicole Whitehead, 30, and Kade Allen Dyer, 29, both of Friendsville

March 14

• Kimberly Michelle Whitmire, 49, and Bryan David Tipton, 48, both of Maryville

• Melissa Renee Reynolds, 51, and Ronald Lynn Forster, 54, both of Maryville

• Andrew James Curtis, 25, of Friendsville, and Chloe Louise Daugherty, 24, of Maryville

March 15

• Melissa Ann Barnett, 37, of Friendsville, and Philip Robert Purdy, 35, of Rockford

• Henry Chaunacey Foster, 44, and Jerri Charlene Tidwell, 50, both of Friendsville

• Preston Aaron Wood, 34, of Townsend, and Mariah Sharlet Castle, 24, of Maryville

• Hannah Lee Jordan, 24, and Zachary Wayne Stevens, 25, both of Maryville

March 16

• Terrie Renae Turpin, 52, of Englewood, and Nathan Dean Bayless, 52, of Knoxville

• Alicia Marie Ammons, 33, and Bennett Christian Benson, 32, both of Maryville

• Keith Brian Daniel, 60, and Rosetta Lea McLaughlin, 51, both of Maryville

March 17

• Christopher Andrew Keller, 57, of Maryville, and Melanie Jeanne Nicely, 51, of Knoxville

• Brandon Wade Tatom, 24, and Haley Lynnette Prichard, 24, both of Maryville

• Joseph Michael Hackney II, 25, and Kelsey Cheyenne Manis, 23, both of Maryville

• Cori Alyson Brown, 28, and Bradylee Humphrey Baer, 27, both of Louisville

• Laurie Elizabeth Womac, 30, and Eric Hugh Durfee, 30, both of Alcoa

