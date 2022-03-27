Marriage Licenses
March 11
• Amelia Durand Williams, 29, of Maryville, and Chad Edward Maples, 39, of Strawberry Plains
• Carolyn Denise Thompson, 28, and Cole Jacob Swanner, 23, both of Walland
• Annette Marie Ridge, 51, and Daniel Wayne Caines, 51, both of Townsend
• Kristin Elizabeth Gephart, 36, of Seymour, and Joseph Lee Fowler, 39, of Maryville
• Jami Nicole Whitehead, 30, and Kade Allen Dyer, 29, both of Friendsville
March 14
• Kimberly Michelle Whitmire, 49, and Bryan David Tipton, 48, both of Maryville
• Melissa Renee Reynolds, 51, and Ronald Lynn Forster, 54, both of Maryville
• Andrew James Curtis, 25, of Friendsville, and Chloe Louise Daugherty, 24, of Maryville
March 15
• Melissa Ann Barnett, 37, of Friendsville, and Philip Robert Purdy, 35, of Rockford
• Henry Chaunacey Foster, 44, and Jerri Charlene Tidwell, 50, both of Friendsville
• Preston Aaron Wood, 34, of Townsend, and Mariah Sharlet Castle, 24, of Maryville
• Hannah Lee Jordan, 24, and Zachary Wayne Stevens, 25, both of Maryville
March 16
• Terrie Renae Turpin, 52, of Englewood, and Nathan Dean Bayless, 52, of Knoxville
• Alicia Marie Ammons, 33, and Bennett Christian Benson, 32, both of Maryville
• Keith Brian Daniel, 60, and Rosetta Lea McLaughlin, 51, both of Maryville
March 17
• Christopher Andrew Keller, 57, of Maryville, and Melanie Jeanne Nicely, 51, of Knoxville
• Brandon Wade Tatom, 24, and Haley Lynnette Prichard, 24, both of Maryville
• Joseph Michael Hackney II, 25, and Kelsey Cheyenne Manis, 23, both of Maryville
• Cori Alyson Brown, 28, and Bradylee Humphrey Baer, 27, both of Louisville
• Laurie Elizabeth Womac, 30, and Eric Hugh Durfee, 30, both of Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.