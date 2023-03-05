Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Feb. 17
Steven James Nicely, 65, and Tracy Jeffers Hudson, 51, both of Walland
Baylee Nicole Ward, 19, of Maryville, and Winston Carter Ward, 19, of Greenback
Tabitha Lynn Westley, 35, and Clyde Daniel Snyder, 53, both of Maryville
Stephen Aaron Kohler, 44, and Maria Paula Abaroa, 43, both of Townsend
Michael Lynn Hill, 35, of Maryville, and Brandi Claudette Reagan, 41, of Knoxville
Yadira Lourdes Avila, 29, and Karin Fernando Cruz, 28, both of Maryville
Feb. 21
Saul Urbina Carcamo, 41, and Heidy Carcamo Salinas, 36, both of Knoxville
Erica Hollie Isbill, 30, and Jordan Anthony William Simons, 32, both of Maryville
Mark Francis Demski, 63, of Walland, and Karina Cristina Ramos Rivera, 48, of Farragut
Austin Lee Carrier, 29, and Hayley Nicole Lumpkin, 25, both of Maryville
Jennifer Christopher, 45, and William Patrick McConnell, 48, both of Louisville
Mikaya Gabrielle Lyons, 27, and Barrett Justin Kelly, 30, both of Maryville
James Curtis Shuler, 41, and Trena Michelle Baker, 41, both of Maryville
Paul Pavljuk Jr. 54, of Madisonville, and Argenis Sotto Roncancio, 49, of Knoxville
Jason Wayne Taylor, 43, and Jennifer Kristine Potter, 46, both of Madisonville
Feb. 22
Donald William Bergonzoni, 60, and Tina Sue Young, 53, both of Maryville
MJ Patrick Mossing, 52, and Amy Darlene Mason, 57, both of Maryville
Beatriz Jesus Rosamelia Granda Vega, 33, of Hendersonville, and William Austin Spencer, 31, of White Bluff
David Tyler Miller, 32, and Mirsada Raim Barnhart, both of Alcoa
Feb. 23
Mary Elizabeth Wynn, 32, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Brian Edward Kavanagh, 41, of Decatur, Georgia
Ryan Michael Stansbury, 47, of Maryville, and Sarah Marie Weaver, 42, of Knoxville
Johnathan Glen Vinson, 31, and Kayla Danielle Harbison, 30, both of Greenback
Billy Joe McKeel, 66, and Kelly Elizabeth Raleigh, 55, both of Maryville
Shireena Joy Harris, 22, of Friendsville, and Andrew Joseph Bennett, 22, of Maryville
