Marriage Licenses
April 23
• Elijah James Albright, 26, and Amber Danielle Crisp, 25, both of Maryville
• William Jacob Boro, 28, of Alcoa, and Olivia Ann Crawford, 28, of Knoxville
• Jacob Christopher Nolan, 27, and Aryel Joy Mcconnell, 25, both of Friendsville
• Alix Karal Godfrey, 20, and Jordan Kate Brewster, 20, both of Montgomery, Alabama
• Elizabeth Mackenzie Bailey, 22, and Tyrek Grant Perkins, 23, both of Walland
April 26
• Kendall Alyce Jackson, 21, of Walland, and Nathaniel Lynn Beeler, 21, of Louisville
• Bill Junior Hearon, 82, of Friendsville, and Mary Elizabeth Jeffries, 73, of Maryville
April 27
• Sydney Elaine Davis, 24, and Jon Kien Tran, 26, both of Maryville
• Calista Kristaline Stephens, 19, and Austin Nathaniel Tinker, 19, both of Maryville
• Jay Nelson Roberts, 54, and Janet Sue James, 58, both of Maryville
• Tina Marie Bell, 36, and Vanessa Bliven, 39, both of Maryville
• Abigal Mae Roberts, 18, and Josiah Tyler Martin, 18, both of Knoxville
• Roy Dale Dickson, 29, and Cheyndra Lynn Hamby, 20, both of Tallassee
April 28
• Cole Wesley Carruthers, 24, of Maryville, and Madeleine Isabella Helton, 23, of Mascot
• Donald Lee Hulker Jr., 47, and Pamela Gail Driver, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky
April 29
• Kyle Anthony Leachman, 31, and Chelsey Hope Gebhardt, 26, both of Maryville
• Whitney Vesta Mae Garrett, 27, and Tasha Nicole Guerra, 26, both of Maryville
April 30
• Ricky Eugene Cummings, 49, and Angel Lee Dunlap, 48, both of Maryville
• Michael John Mcdevitt, 26, of Farragut, and Isabelle Kashia Lee, 23, of Lenoir City
