April 28
Megan Kathleen Taylor, 28, and Eduardo Efrain Herrera, 28, both of Maryville
Zander Cole Russell, 18, of Roingold, Georgia, and Jade Elizabeth McClain, 19, of Maryville
Brenda Jane Anderson, 62, and Paul David Woodruff, 58, both of Walland
Steven Joseph Lutz, 55, and Divina Altagracia Escoto, 57, both of Maryville
May 1
Courtney Mae Beal, 24, and Joseph Darin Lance, 24, both of Louisville
Crystal Marie Matoy, 37, and Tylor Justin Dixon, 31, both of Loudon
Jennifer Dawn Schlecht, 29, and Billy Andrew Webb, 34, both of Maryville
Tanner Hanley, 25, and Harley Cope, 27, both of Greenback
Mallorie Kathleen Williams, 30, of Maryville, and Jason Robert Goforth, 47, of Nashville
Dayana Marie Rosales Valdespino, 26, and Alexeider Duran Lobaina, 37, both of Knoxville
Andrea Marie Hill, 54, and Jeffery Edward Thompson, 59, both of Garden City, Michigan
May 2
Justyn Robert Valyou, 27, and Terra Lynn Anderson, 25, both of Louisville
Mary Patterson, 81, of Douglas, Georgia, and Robert Wayne Walker, 85, of Maryville
Bhikhabhai Gandalal Patel, 48, and Lilaben Joitaram Patel, 42, both of Maryville
May 3
Stephanie Rashel Chambers, 42, and Jonathan Edward Shearer, 49, both of Alcoa
Arthur Sebastian Pettigrew, 58, and Jacqueline Mink Gilson, 52, both of Western Springs, Illinois
Alexandra Leigh Stevenson, 25, of Maryville, and Hunter Lynn Jones, 26, of Athens
May 4
Terry Conrad Mitchell Jr. 65, and Kaulalani Gabriella Holloway, 58, both of Maryville
Bella Rose Romero, 20, of Rutledge, and Jackson Thomas Arthur Wilson, 22, of Maryville
Emily Jo Christian, 22, of Church Hill, and Carder Franklin Sprous, 21, of Lenoir City
Megan Nicole Eyring, 33, and Aaron Jiles Nelson, 29, both of Maryville
Chantelle Rianna Ritter, 26, and George Allen Gibson, 36, both of Maryville
Leah Diane Davis, 25, and Austin William Evans, 28, both of Maryville
Amanda Lee Mullinax, 31, and Christopher Ryan Baker, 37, both of Maryville
Lisa Marie Schuler, 44, and Joshua Ryan Campbell, 42, both of Fishers, Indiana
