Marriage Licenses
April 13
• Edward Jason Williams, 49, of Maryville, and Victoria Cora Fawver, 45, of Knoxville
• Caytlin Grae McClellan, 28, of Louisville, and Corey David Cardwell, 30, of Maryville
April 14
• Marcus Lynnwood Brown, 40, and Morgan Lee Lovejoy, 37, both of Friendsville
• Andrew Armando Carbon, 33, and Christian Mackenzie Allison, 28, both of Maryville
• Michael Brian Kidd, 48, and Corinna Ann Dopkins, 28, both of Maryville
• Miah Alysse Taylor, 24, and Brennan Dale McMurray, 26, both of Maryville
• Linda Anne Santi, 57, and Steven Perry Rusher, 66, both of Maryville
• Lauren Mckenzie Gibson, 21, and Dylan Michael Jay Perry, 24, both of Maryville
• Marcia Lynn Ulm, 72, of Dallas, Georgia, and Leonard Lee Westbrooks, 75, of Woodstock, Georgia
• Monica Renee Staley, 32, of Louisville, and Matthew Adam Ervin, 37, of Maryville
• Robin Leanne Cardwell, 47, and Jason Lynn Householder, 47, both of Maryville
• Raul Javier Suarez, 44, and Bobbie Jeanine Lee, 42, both of Alcoa
• Lindsay Marie Grammes, 31, and Collin Thomas Humpries, 29, both of Louisville
• Mark Randall Chance, 60, and Chasney Ta'Shee White, 29, both of Alcoa
• Debra Lynn Lynch, 54, and Michael Joe Bloyd, 48
• Emilie Paige Gladson, 21, and Christopher Allen Hansen, 23, both of Louisville
April 18
• Rachel Audrey Dennis, 42, of Rushville, Ohio, and Nathan Mohandro Carter, 49, of Goshen, Ohio
• Thomas Melvin Ball, 62, of Strawberry Plains, and Patricia Jean Craig, 61, of Maryville
• Andrew Jason Ptak, 43, and Jenna Nicole Lushbaugh, 34, both of Maryville
• Rachel Dawn Canter, 49, and Jesse Aaron Teaster, 49
• Kenneth Lee Payne, 66, and Jeanie Louise Whittaker, 67, both of Maryville
• Felipe Jesus Alvarez, 21, and Ana Gabriela Ray, 18, both of Maryville
• David Eric Hesson, 57, of Seymour, and Karen Renee Green, 51
• Brittany Ann Johnson, 33, and Evan Jamison Atchley, 32, both of Maryville
April 19
• Samuel Edward Crowe, 60, and Donna Denise Maples, 58, both of Townsend
• Heather Nicole Broyles, 39, of Friendsville, and Tony Fred Burleson, 41
• Gabriel Foster Popp, 40, and Jennifer Rebecca Lusk, 35, both of Maryville
• Taylor Oakley White, 22, and Ronald Joshua Alan Attkisson, 33, both of Maryville
• Jonathan David Haralson, 41, and Jennifer Salinas Bueno, 30, both of Greenback
• Sunday Tut Tel, 34, and Sara Johnson Gony Tut, 30, both of Alcoa
• Megan Rayl Sheppard, 28, and Matthew Sheridan Bullock, 30, both of Maryville
April 20
• Faygan Leretha Kerr, 35, and Bryan Paul Jones, 42, both of Louisville
• Marcelo Sanchez, 35, and Camila Beatriz Moya, 27, both of Sevierville
• Kari Beth Styles, 37, of Newport, and James Guy Burrell, 40, of Maryville
• Patrick William Finney, 32, and Cora Gabrielle Bilbo, 22, both of Maryville
• Sandra Dee Rollins, 27, and Bethany Lashay Powell, 39, both of Boaz, Alabama
• Karla Vanessa Ramirez, 25, and Luis Obiel Hernandez, 29, both of Maryville
• Chelsey Lane West, 24, and Robert Calvin Whited, 29, both of Sweetwater
April 21
• Ronald Scott Brantley, 55, and Rachel Denice Willett, 34, both of Friendsville
• Tucker Jeffrey Lewis, 26, of Knoxville, and Ashley Donn Hawkins, 25, of Walland
• Elliot Keats Shwab, 43, of Knoxville, and Jennifer Lynn Francois, 43, of Hillsborough, North Carolina
• Douglas Ian Hall, 31, and Hannah Elise Fruechtl, 27, both of Seymour
• Tyler Hudson Wright, 24, and Alisha Faith Walker, 20, both of Maryville
• Willard Lee Rounsville, 51, of Maryville, and Christina Ann Bullington, 46, of Climax, North Carolina
April 22
• David Hunter Jones, 28, and Kimberly Kermet, 26, both of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.