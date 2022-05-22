Marriage Licenses

May 6

• Constance Anne Bruno, 56, and David Allen Donaldson, 56, both of Maryville

• William Luther Waddle, 68, and Linda Darlene Bailey, 60, both of Seymour

• Rene Roberto Ruiz, 27, and Jessica Adrian Ozanne, 24, both of Alcoa

• Rachel Diane Ritter, 26, and Devin Ray Teal, 27, both of Friendsville

• Matthew Lynn Rimmer, 24, and Felicia Bryanna Inomata, 24, both of Maryville

May 9

• Sarah Jaclyn Bleich, 38, and Christopher Ryan Farmer, 38, both of Seymour

• James Anthony Williams, 43, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, and Emily Sharee Butler, of Maryville

• Kylee Kae Brandes, 41, and David Dwyane Reagan, 48, both of Alcoa

• John Wesley Hammontree, 52, and Sheila Lynn Hammontree, 57, both of Maryville

• Cameron Nickolaus Morton, 31, and Jessica Brooklyn Lowery, 22, both of Madisonville

May 10

• Hugo Estuardo Duarte, 33, and Gladys Antonieta Castillo, 31, both of Maryville

• Paul Jason Sanders, 36, and Brittany Nicole Dotson, 32, both of Maryville

• Ronald Wayne Herr, 59, and Tina Marie Irish, 45, both of Bismarck, North Dakota

• Kimberly Anne Phillips, 24, of McMinnville, and Simon Timothy Marks Craven, 25, of Cookeville

May 11

• Mario Rodriguez Jr., 25, and Abagail Morgan Booher, 26, both of Maryville

• Brandon Christopher Stephens, 38, and Melissa Kaye McCarter, 34, both of Maryville

• Sarah Elizabeth Maclean, 21, and Samuel-Mark Channing Huskey, 22, both of Maryville

• Maya Celia Young, 25, and Nathaniel Lee George, 28, both of Sacramento, California

• Charles Edward Babb, 61, and Lisa Ann Sharpe, 55, both of Greenback

• Simon Peter St. John, 22, of Knoxville, and Valerie Dale Campbell, 29, of Maryville

• Mollie Judith Ogle, 27, and Michael Duane Turney, 32, both of Rockford

May 12

• Jamie Elizabeth Hartman, 25, and Aidan Kyle Lyon, 25, both of Maryville

• Kimberly Ellen Inman, 26, and Cody Allen Queen, 28, both of Maryville

• Mollie Patrice Benham, 27, and Caleb John Vanderwal, 25, both of Coloma, Michigan

• Thomas Hayes Roberts, 20, of Maryville, and Bryn Alivia Rohrer, 18, of Walland

• Rebekah Ashley Sarah Long, 30, and Charles Marshall Goode, 25, both of Maryville

