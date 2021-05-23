Marriage Licenses
April 30
• Jamie Mercedes Wright, 47, and Marlie Luther Burchfield, 53, both of Maryville
• Ronald George Janneck, 74, and Sarah Jane Abbott, 58, both of Maryville
• Noah Allen Stevens, 22, and Cydney Myshale Payne, 20, both of Maryville
• Tyler James Dunn, 36, of Sanford, North Carolina, and Aubrey Corinne Alfter, 31, of Knoxville
May 3
• Marie Annette Smith, 45, and William Bradley Ruble, 39, both of Maryville
• Paul Arthur Tilson, 81, of Maryville, and Wanda Jane Melton, 79, of Louisville
• Christopher Scott Darghty, 28, and Amanda Lea Glidewell, 40, both of Seymour
• Travis Allan Taylor, 45, and Anita Dawn Thompson, 45, both of Friendsville
May 4
• Brittany Lee Bracey, 33, and Mandi-rose Nalanikealohilan Diorec, 26, both of Greenback
• Tyler Page Chamberlain, 21, of Maryville, and Emily Grace Parker, 21, of Alcoa
• Katelynn Mariah Stinnett, 24, and Michael Scott Gregory, 26, both of Maryville
May 5
• Nicholas Kyle Davis, 27, of Maryville, and Natalie Grace Woliver, 24, of Seymour
May 6
• Callie Megan Curtis, 22, and Hunter Mackenzie Pesterfield, 23, both of Maryville
• Jacob Daniel Campbell, 40, and Lacy Beth Sponcia, 43, both of Maryville
• Jacob Nathan Stinnett, 27, of Greenback, and Courtney Lauren Koucherik, 26, of Maryville
• Michael Dewayne Compton, 29, and Kimberly Iona Mcinnis, 31, both of Maryville
• Jonathan Ray Chrisman, 23, of Louisville, and Madison Elizabeth Walker, 20, of Maryville
• Johnson Timothy Shyu, 33, and Stephanie Carolyn Gregory, 36, both of Maryville
• Veronica Baeza, 26, of Lenoir City, and Aaron Jericho Bowers, 27, of Friendsville
• Raymond Joe Burchfield, 74, of Greenback, and Teresa Darlene Goforth, 55, of Alcoa
May 7
• Megan Eileen Dunigan, 33, and Jack Christopher Murray, 34, of Charles Town, West Virginia
• Lauren Danyelle Byrd, 29, and David Christopher Harrington, 30, both of Maryville
• Victoria Long, 27, and Ethan Stire, 26, both of Maryville
• Makenzie Lee Smith, 23, and Joshua Tyler Jacob Williamson, 25, both of Maryville
• Meagan Erin Farquhar, 28, and Travis Michael Kerr, 35, both of Maryville
• Claire Elise Lester, 22, and Gavin Ray Haney, 25, both of Bakersfield, Missouri
• Max Vincent Holder Jr., 21, and Regan Marie Oakes, 18, both of Maryville
• Brittany Renee Epke, 42, and Amos Tyler Landreth, 35, both of Maryville
• Austin Jacob Todd, 22, and Gabrielle Elizabeth Headrick, 20, both of Maryville
• Brittany Kayla James, 32, and Trevor Mitchell, 34, both of Greenback
• David Paul Levitt, 65, and Susan Leanne Johnson, 46, both of Maryville
• Christy Michelle Batson, 34, and Jeremy Issac Humes, 42, both of Maryville
• Lorin Olivia Johnson, 27, and Shane Michael Campbell, 31, both of Maryville
May 10
• Kelly Renee Brooks, 35, and Nicholas Jeremiah Wilkerson, 31, both of Hendersonville, North Carolina
• Sierra Beth Elmore, 20, and Axton Alexander Rial, 20, both of Maryville
• Ashley Jean Wilder, 28, and Devon Charles Rutherford, 29, both of Sweetwater
• Duane Louis Bowlin, 71, and Susan Elizabeth Collis, 74, both of Maryville
• Jeffrey Thomas Tucker, 49, and Robyn Danielle Blair, 48, both of Maryville
• William Joseph Thomas, 34, and Miranda Ruth Talley, 36, both of Maryville
• Timothy Michael Stoner, 37, and Molly Ann Farrell, 40, both of Maryville
• Jacob Matthew Haney, 31, of Clinton, and Kati Marye Hooper, 25, of Maryville
May 11
• William Lynn Gregory, 56, and Natalie Lynn Bischoff, 51, both of Maryville
• Alexis Nicole Large, 23, and Jordan A. Sparks, 33, both of Maryville
• Chelsey Marie Harmon, 21, and Jonathon Cody Phillips, 22, both of Friendsville
• Travis William Sparks, 42, and Melanie Hayes Dixon, 28, both of Maryville
• Josie Ann Spivey, 23, and Paul Thomas Bristol, 24, both of Maryville
• Benjamin Scott Koester, 21, of Alcoa, and Bailee Rose Phagan, 21, of Maryville
May 12
• Jeffrey Scott Smith, 29, and Nora Elizabeth Call, 22, both of Maynardville
May 13
• Stacy Lea Dean, 46, and Dustin Park Washam, 44, both of Maryville
• Hunter Lee Smith, 22, and Alexia Marlee Wisham, 21, both of Maryville
