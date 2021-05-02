Marriage Licenses
April 16
• Nicholas Grant Bryant, 35, and Taylor Paige Duncan, 25, both of Friendsville
• Victoria Brittany Rogers, 27, and Jared Wade Thiele, 42, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana
• Cheyenne Autumn Boone, 35, and Lee Michael Anthony, 41, both of Maryville
• Rodney Eugene Goble, 55, of Maryville, and Jennifer Joy West, 42, of Converse, Indiana
• Andrew Verlous Lynn, 33, of Rockford, and Chelsey Renea Barto, 28, of Maryville
• Megan Danielle Duthie, 34, and Tyler Benjamin Koontz, 38, both of Knoxville
• Charles Eugene Tinch Jr., 42, and April Michelle Morton, 42, both of Maryville
• Paul Andrew Gift, 31, and Angela Michelle Covington, 27, both of Knoxville
April 19
• Christina Marie Harrison, 29, and David James Ohmer, 29, both of Alexandria, Virginia
• Rachel Anne Johnson, 32, and Scott Dwayne Foster, 35, both of Maryville
• Jessica Renee Wilder, 25, and Harley Peyton Green, 27, both of Rockford
• Tressia Denise Moser, 28, and Joshua Austin Jenkins, 39, both of Maryville
• Bobby L. Marshall, 65, and Doris Annette Marshall, 72, both of Maryville
• Madison Paige Watkins, 21, and Benjamin David Gerard, 23, both of Maryville
• Rachel Elizabeth Cable, 23, of Maryville, and Logan Rule Brabson, 22, of Friendsville
April 20
• Samantha Elise Warner, 27, and Steven Joseph Files, 33, both of Friendsville
• Ezra Samantha Wayman, 29, and Shannon Ray Farmer, 31, both of Maryville
• John Curtis Walker, 33, and Stephanie Nichole Lee, 29, both of Walland
• Clarence Anthony Franklin, 54, and Constance Nicole Shelton, 38, both of Maryville
• William Charles Harris, 69, and Betty Sue Grace, 72, both of Louisville
• Charles Alan Walters, 28, and Kelly Lynn Naber, 30, both of Maryville
April 21
• Teresa Marie Madera, 42, and Casildo Madera Carrillo, 48, both of Alcoa
• Lindsay Patricia Fitzgerald, 27, and Benjamin Steven Johnson, 36, both of Maryville
April 22
• Tessa Brooke Wilcox, 26, of Maryville and Kenneth Lynn Betz, 37, of Allegan, Michigan
• Amber Lee Gillespie, 27, and Trent Michael Knox, 30, both of Louisville
