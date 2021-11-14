Marriage Licenses
• Randy Keith Ellis Jr., 38, of Rayville, Louisiana, and Many Deann Ratcliff, 36, of Louisville
• Sarah Casey Powell, 18, of Maryville, and Brownlow Adrian Tindell, 18, of Knoxville
• Bailey Nicole Sellers, 24, and Daniel Thomas West, 25, both of Maryville
• James Kenneth Kunkowski, 63, and Lee Anne Henry, 49, both of Maryville
• Jeana Christine Mullins, 32, and Carl Michael Hall, 32, both of Maryville
• Julie Marie White, 30, and Adam Ryan Fowler, 32, both of Nashville
• Elena Nicole Basye, 33, of Maryville, and Tyler James Meyer, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio
• Hunter Alexander Paske, 24, and Hailee Michele Collins, 23, both of Alcoa
• Madison Grace Young, 20, and Phillip Marcell Jordan, 30, both of Louisville
• Melody Anne Hoover, 42, and Robert Kevin Buchanan, 41, both of Maryville
• Chastity Mary Sue Brown, 47, of Knoxville, and Bryan Mitchell Cruse, 46, of Englewood
• Patrick Michael Canaan, 38, Lafayette, Indiana, and Tiffany Noel Richardson, 31, of Waynetown, Indiana
• Catherine Ann Byrd, 28, and Sean Joseph Miller, 29, both of Maryville
• Richard John Lazos, 40, and Samantha Rose Boyette Davis, 36, both of Rockford
• Christopher Jaycob Sauers, 28, and Angela Joy Edwards, 28, both of Alcoa
• Colin James Steinbach, 21, of Maryville, and Alyssa Marie McClanahan, 23, of Louisville
• Cassandra Noel Velez, 25, and Travis John Moulis, 28, both of Maryville
• Carissa Anise Drew, 39, and James Gaylon Blackwell, 42, both of Alcoa
• Maria C. Morey, 69, and Douglas Glenn Wiggins, 74, both of Maryville
• Emily Louise Carpenter, 30, and Michael Bruce Hunt, 37, both of Alcoa
• Sarah Arielle Steffan, 37, and Walter Gregory Witt, 37, both of Maryville
• Daniel Edward James, 45, and Patricia Irene Crable, 50, both of Rockford
• Andrew Wayne Ledbetter, 36, of Maryville, and Hannah Rozalyn Harrell, 23, of Knoxville
