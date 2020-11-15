Marriage Licenses
Oct. 29
• Mollie Aliza Evans, 23, of Maryville, and Austin Grant Edwards, 23, of Greenback
Oct. 30
• Derek Thomas Mullins, 27, and Courtney Michelle Turner, 27, both of Louisville
Nov. 2
• Jodi L. Raines, 46, and Cory H. Wethington, 37, both of Maryville
• Christopher Ryan Hopkins, 20, and Katelyn Marie Malpass, 21, both of Maryville
• Marcus Richard Balanky 39, and Julia Nielsen Weekes, 42, both of Louisville
Nov. 3
• Venessa Lynn Chestnut, 30, and Jared Keith Chestnut, 32, both of Maryville
• James Craig Grubbs, 48, of Maryville, and Rachel Lynn Brawley, 44, of Naples, Florida
• Bradley Stephen Hartsell, 27, and Tessa Rae Holbrook, 25, both of Maryville
Nov. 4
• Jennifer Mary Citarella, 47, and Charles Lawrence Jackson, 49, both of Maryville
• Ronnie Austin Daugherty, 21, of Jacksboro, and Brittany Jessica Daugherty, 24, of Vonore
• Emerald Paige Van Winkle, 25, of Maryville, and Brody Neal Blaisdell, 22, of Strawberry Plains
• Jacob Dillon Denny, 21, and Briana Faye Borquez-Webster, 20, both of Maryville
• Elijah Lee Gilbertson, 24, and Alexis Rose Jimenez, 21, both of Maryville
Nov. 5
• Andrew Addison Hamil, 31, and Holly Nicole Lynch, 30, both of Dalton, Georgia
• Richard Taylor Page, 28, and Brianna Lynn Cooper, 23, both of Greenback
• Samuel Dewayne Allen, 28, and Samantha Diane Handley, 37, both of Maryville
• Parker Eugene Pressley, 49, of Alcoa, and Tina Lorene Rush, 54, of Powell
• Matthew James Dixon, 28, of Maryville, and Chelsea Ottoma Manseill, 28, of Knoxville
