Marriage Licenses
Oct. 22
• Mark Edward Phillips, 53, and Elizabeth Allison England, 44, both of Maryville
Oct. 23
• Brianna Cheyenne Fraze, 23, and Douglas Jared Allen Thomas, 24, both of Maryville
• Amparo Liliana Sanchez, 19, of Knoxville, and Jesus Rincon, 22, of Louisville
• Joshua Christopher Franks, 35, and Natalie Ann Harmon, 38, both of Maryville
• Rachel Williams Woolridge, 33, and Bryan Warwick Bailey, 40, both of New Orleans
• Todd Rolan Williams, 43, and Hannah Elizabeth Bunch, 24, both of Louisville
• Ralph Anthony Trent, 40, and Malyssa Erin Morgan, 35, both of Maryville
• Olivia Cheyenne Ford, 19, and Dennis Nathaniel Tetstone, 19, both of Maryville
• Alyssa Caitlyn Miller, 22, of Maryville, and Steven Andrew Manley, 18, of Denton, North Carolina
Oct. 26
• Heather Dawn Smith, 31, and Jeremy Alan Spaller, 38, both of Maryville
• Noah Charles Ogle, 25, and Victoria Marie Johnston, 22, both of Maryville
• Timothy Gaige Green, 23, of Greenback, and Sarah Mackenzie Langford, 20, of Knoxville
• Lissa Kay Holt, 57, and Roy Louis Juneau, 60, both of Maryville
• Zachary Miles Morphis, 28, and Shelby Reed Bounds, 28, both of Sharon, Tennessee
• Tiffany Amber Strickland, 27, and Tony Edwin McClurg, 44, both of Maryville
• Charles Leigh Benton, 26, and Sierra Elizabeth Traylor, 22, both of Maryville
Oct. 27
• Macensy Ariel Marlow, 24, of Townsend, and Christopher Todd McGill, 32, of Seymour
• Virginia Marcie Garbacki, 19, and Kameron James Evans, 20, both of Maryville
• Taylor Raelyn Hatcher, 20, and Dustin Ray Niver, 23, both of Maryville
• Johnathan Blake Clarke, 58, of Southport, North Carolina, and Jill Elaine Coats, 48, of Sevierville
Oct. 28
• Blakeley Caitlin Perkins, 31, and Cole Houston Loveday, 29, of Friendsville
• Brandon Michael Marlowe, 27, and Emily Lauren Miller, 27, of Fairview, North Carolina
• Aaron Thomas Chamberlain, 29, and Dacey Lynn Plemons, 20, both of Maryville
• Brandon Shane Vanderpool, 40, and Kristie Sue Hunt, 30, both of Maryville
• Eric Heath Spears, 48, and Tammy Irene Felty, 47, both of Rockford
• David Scott Sutton, 49, of Maryville and Angela Kay Sutton, 49, of Greenback
• Lilly Marie Ulferts, 21, and Thomas Arron Place, 22, both of Maryville
Oct. 29
• Linus Albert Goodman, 41, and Ashlee Dawn Alexander, 37, both of Alcoa
• Jeremy Shade Blair, 27, and Rebecca Diane Brooks, 29, both of Maryville
• Michael Joseph Johns, 24, and Bailey Rose Ray, 25, both of Maryville
• Troy Duane Bowers, 53, and Lucena Ando Cummings, 47, both of Maryville
• Michael Vincent McGrane, 46, and Stephanie Hope Whitehead, 39, both of Rockford
• Scotty Lee Sharpe, 46, and Julie Morrow Chaney, 43, both of Maryville
• David James Testas, 21, and Brooklyn Denise Menard, 21, both of Maryville
