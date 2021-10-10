Marriage Licenses
Sept. 24
• Jacob Daniel Wyrick, 26, and Courtney Lee Speers, 24, both of Maryville
• Bo Valentine Monarch, 31, and Hannah Kristian Oster, 30, both of Alcoa
• Kaylynn Marie Baughman, 24, and James John Hannon, 21, both of Maryville
• Christina Lea Crush, 38, and John Weston Collis, 26, both of Alcoa
• Hayley Ann Harmon, 20, and Maxwell Tucker Clifford Gorham, 20, both of Harrison, Ohio
• Kayla Brooke Stevens, 23, of Maryville, and Mitchell Anthony Childress, 31, of Seymour
• James Anthony Strickland, 46, of Knoxville, and Perrianna Dean Prater, 36, of Oak Ridge
• Scott Charles Delara, 47, and Anna Christine Glisson, 43, both of Maryville
Sept. 27
• Ashley Nicole Strawn, 20, and Richard Lee Amburn, 19, both of Maryville
• Madison Shyanne Effler, 24, and Storm Harrison Tillett, 24, both of Maryville
• Ryan Quentin Spencer, 44, and Stephanie Dawn Farina, 47, both of Maryville
• Leigh Craig Brucato, 51, and Edward Charles McDonald, 51, both of Maryville
• Kasey Marie Murphy, 32, of Maryville, and Evan James Anderson, 35, of Burkburnett, Texas
• Daren Trent Bell, 43, of Sevierville, and Angela Scott Jackson, 40, of Louisville
• Jaiden Ka'rehyn Whitmore, 18, and John Denis Martinez Gonzale, 18, both of Alcoa
Sept. 28
• Johnny Claude Campbell, 56, and Angela Annette Armstong Zuhlke, 46, both of Louisville
• James Edward Burnette, 58, of Townsend, and Tressa Darline Birnbaum, 57, of Maryville
• Anthony Tyler Blair, 28, and Rhianna Grace White, 20, both of Seymour
• Randall Edward Sherwood, 31, and Brooke Destiny Hope McClanahan, 29, both of Maryville
Sept. 29
• Jessica Ann Clapham, 30, of Sweetwater, and Jerry Tamos James Poff, 22, of Maryville
• David Charles Wingett, 69, of Clarkston, Michigan, and Kathleen Ann Haack, 70, of Royal Oak, Michigan
• Brandon Reed Murphy, 38, and Lauren Ann Floyd, 32, both of Maryville
• Kelley Nicole Whitehead, 29, of Maryville, and Jamar Allen Walker, 34, of Alcoa
• Ashley Marie Davis, 31, and Otho Dwayne Lothery, 29, both of Etowah
• Cameron Scott Roberts, 24, and Brittany Michelle Thomas Casto, 29, both of Louisville
Sept. 30
• Savannah Lynn Sloan, 21, and Benjamin Gregory Brown, 22, both of Maryville
• Larry Joseph Seale, 32, and Katherine Paige Butler, 30, both of Athens, Georgia
• Emily Hope Cunningham, 21, and Bradley David Chesery, 20, both of Maryville
• Dillion Ray Satterfield, 28, and Kelsey Rhae Messer, 26, both of Townsend
• Taylor Jordan Bennett, 26, and Dakota James Crowder, 25, both of Maryville
• Allen Michael Stepp, 28, and Deanna Grace Bracey, 27, both of Maryville
Oct. 1
• Elisabeth Rebecca Heaton, 30, and Andrew Lawrence Steele, 39, both of Friendsville
• Eric Marshall, 56, of Titusville, Florida, and Brenda J. Maze, 58, of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.