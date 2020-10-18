Marriage Licenses
Oct. 1
• Arturo Ochoa, 43, of Merrillville, Indiana, and Doris Leticia Flores, 42, of Maryville
• Matthew Brian Guider, 32, and Jaclyn Crystal Marie Patton, 40, both of Maryville
• Chris Michael Bryson, 33, and Tiffany Sharee Crutchfield, 34, both of Knoxville
• Doris Lynn Cline, 55, of Seymour, and Scott Denver Tucker, 50, of Maryville
• Amy Marie Akin, 23, and Noah Robert Houck, 23, both of Maryville
Oct. 5
• Patrick David Sniffen, 52, and Donna Marie Ferguson, 37, both of Maryville
• John Bradford Sayles, 23, and Alivia Grace Earl, 22, both of Knoxville
• Sydney Jean French, 26, and Samuel Alexander Starks, 27, both of Knoxville
Oct. 6
• Eric Lamar Plemons, 40, and Kayla Nicole Ramos, 25, both of Maryville
• Angela Kay Anderson, 56, of Townsend, and Raymond Joseph Coletta, 56, of Alcoa
Oct. 7
• Courtney Noel Huffenberger, 26, and Tyler Allen Lawrence, 27, of Sullivan, Indiana
• Natosha Deanne Teague, 36, and William Aaron Komornik, 41, both of Maryville
• Joshua Adam Langley, 31, and Heather Renee Headrick, 34, both of Townsend
• Amelia Katelynn Adams, 21, of Walland, and Johnnie Joe Carson, 48, of Knoxville
• Steve James Brannon, 23, and Felecia Kay Bailey, 29, both of Friendsville
Oct. 8
• Jessica Margaret Gilliam, 32, and Franklin Warren Smith, 30, both of Knoxville
• Alexander Stanley Porucznik, 28, and Lauren Kathleen Jacobs, 29, both of Chicago, Illinois
• Dylan Keith Lamon, 21, of Sevierville, and Emily Paige White, 23, of Maryville
• Amanda Sue Campbell, 35, and Alisha Marie Thompson, 34, both of Otsego, Michigan
• Elizabeth Leanne Buchanan, 42, and Anthony Ray Jones, 44, both of Maryville
• Colleen Maryed Burke, 31, and Wesley Tyler Watson, 27, both of Maryville
• Byron Gibson Ray, 27, of Maryville, and Brittany Lynn Bowers, 27, of Louisville
• Corey Lee Hines, 31, and Keylin Maria Izaguirre, 24, both of Maryville
Oct. 9
• Victoria Harrah, 38, and Jonathan Kelley Joiner, 46, both of La Mesa, California
