Marriage Licenses
Oct. 9
• Chrissian Michelle Robinson, 28, and David Aaron Caldwell, 36, both of Louisville
• Samuel Wilson Luna, 28, and Lucy Grace Gonzalez, 26, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma
• Jason Aaron Branam, and Amy Marie Hobson, 36, both of Friendsville
• Lindsey Blake Huller, 32, and Michelle Leigh Kerr, 33, both of Maryville
• Phillip Ray Hensley, 48, and Terrie Ellen Reeves, 59, both of Rockford
• Jeremy Andrew Cecil, 31, and Crystal Prince Ostheim, 33, both of Goldsboro, North Carolina
• Kenneth Patrick Durbin, 63, and Vickie Renae Icenhower, 52, both of Greenback
• Logan Ross Jenkins, 27, of Seymour, and Elizabeth Katharine Gardner, 22, of Maryville
• Keeley Jo Parton, 22, and Matthew Charles Stephens, 24, both of Maryville
• Chelsea Lynn Dyer, 20, and Auston Shane Clemmons, 22, both of Maryville
• Heather Michelle Johnston, 31, of Maryville, and Joshua Patrick Shepherd, 37, of Townsend
• Derrick Alan Jivery, 29, and Kayla Rachelle Crain, 27, both of Maryville
• Jammy Darren Adams, 46, of Calhoun, Louisiana, and Kimberly Dawn Gray, 40, of Sarah, Mississippi
• Roger Stanley La Faver, 55, and Robin Colette Ritenour, 53, both of Maryville
• Lexie Nicole Smith, 23, and Robert Edwin Hendricks, 25, both of Louisville
• Amber Renee Hipsher, 28, and Matthew Christopher Howell, 26, both of Cookeville
• Thomas Lane Stanton, 24, and Peyton Nicole Strickland, 21, both of Greenback
• Gary Michael Garner, 48, and Christina Ann Baird, 41, both of Greenback
Oct. 12
• Jose Isaias Diaz Barahona, 42, and Brenda Beatriz Hernandez Morale, 32, both of Maryville
Oct. 13
• Donald Ray Pendley Jr., 48, and Sandra Beverley Nickerson, 47, both of Maryville
• Sierra Nicole McAllister, 24, and Bradley James Roccasalva, 32, both of Louisville
• Macie Lauren Welch, 21, and Landon David Bledsoe, 22, both of Maryville
• Melissa A. Kennedy, 61, and John Lee Akins, 62, both of Alcoa
Oct. 14
• Rikki Danielle Bringe, 26, and Jennifer Michelle Frost, 26, both of Alcoa
• Austin Lee Hill, 25, and Courtney Sherry Johnson, 23, both of Walland
• Carter William Thornton, 24, and Jennifer Frances Behrendt, 24, both of Maryville
• Karrie Elaine Inman, 37, and Christopher Michael Ciotti, 34, both of Knoxville
• Malerie Raine Lazar, 24, and Joshua Keith Bolinsky, 25, both of Kingsport
• Michael Andrew Caylor, 34, and Danielle Daisy Williams, 30, both of Maryville
Oct. 15
• Jorge Martinez Hannah, 22, and Christina Quinn Spears, 20, both of Maryville
• Megan Boswell, 26, and Jared Betts, 27, both of Johnson City
• Amy Rachelle Hudspeth, 46, and Gerald Wayne Breeden, 58, both of Seymour
• Amye Cheyanne White, 24, of Maryville, and Jordan Wilson Brake, 24, of Gahanna, Ohio
• Justin Prescott Lockwood, 40, of Knoxville, and Brooke Nicole Stevens, 29, of Maryville
• Brittany Nicole Myers, 25, of Maryville, and Noah Joseph Michael Fortney, 26, of Sevierville
• Seth Alexander Stuckey, 22, and Rickala Pauline Howard, 22, both of Knoxville
• John Mark McGuire, 33, of Elizabethton, and Shannon Deanne Abbott, 40, of Knoxville
Oct. 16
• James Michael Levan, 44, and Yustina Irwin, 41, both of Maryville
