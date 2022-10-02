Marriage Licenses
Sept. 15
• Christopher Michael Vega, 38, and Laura Ashley Vega, 29, both of Maryville
• Jacob Gregory Peterson, 29, and Kathryn Winslow Rogers, 26, both of Maryville
Sept. 16
• Joshua Michael Sullins, 34, and Kali Melisa Porteous, 29, both of Maryville
• Kayleigh Grace Hepperly, 21, and Isaac Reed King, 21, both of Loudon
• Timothy Wayne Hill, 49, of Maryville, and Stacey Nichole Cox, 43, of Greenback
• Austin Christian Emmanuel Ragan, 43, and Michael David Short, 58, both of Knoxville
• Casey Leann Ellison, 25, and James Aaron Tyler, 28, both of Maryville
• Michael Anthony Hanley, 34, and Keva Jane White, 57, both of Maryville
Sept. 19
• Ahsan Naeem Baig, 52, and Rafia Nafees Khan, 47, both of Maryville
• Mark Edward Henry, 53, and Kristi Michelle Julian, 50, both of Maryville
• Christopher Eugene Storey, 34, and Maricel Martinez Baboa, 32, both of Maryville
• Anthony James Beck, 28, and Michelle Dawn Kaylor, 50, both of Maryville
• Koffi Kodjovi, 66, and Amina Usman, 39, both of Louisville
• Katie Scarlett Taylor, 33, and Timothy Aaron Napier, 32, both of Maryville
• Pamela Anne Cooper, 65, and Scott James Cooper, 54, both of Maryville
• James Arthur Tesner, 39, and Sara Neff Doyal, 28, both of Walland
Sept. 20
• Isaac William Grant, 22, of Louisville, and Bailey Lynn Mary, 23, of Maryville
• Amanda Michelle Guffey, 38, and Kimberly Ann Sizemore, 49, both of Maryville
Sept. 21
• Sara Danielle Pruett, 36, of Maryville, and Christopher Niles Kerley, 35, both of Maynardville
• Holley Elizabeth Stringfield, 25, and Julian Marshall Hatch, 25, both of Alcoa
• Blake Evan Scarbrough, 30, and Katherine Lea Phillips, 30, both of Alcoa
Sept. 22
• Quinton Alex Holloway, 46, of Knoxville, and Maggie Elizabeth Miller, 35, of Rockford
• Meranda Michelle Rutherford, 29, and Dmitri Austin Parker, 28, both of Maryville
• Makenzie Leigh Swicegood, 26, of Farragut, and Bradley Michael Bennett, 27, of Goodlettsville
• Haley Victoria Ferguson, 26, and Phillip Andrew Clarkson, 36, both of Maryville
• Stephanie Jeanette Miller-Calano, 25, and Nicholas John Gugliuzza, 30, both of Hanford, California
Sept 23
• Joshua Taylor Frost, 33, and Lora Katherine Grace Epperson, 27, both of Maryville
• Amber Michelle Olvey, 32, and Casey Scott Rule, 32, both of Friendsville
• Caitlin Marie Blair, 24, of Maryville, and Thomas Gerow Norville, 24, of Alcoa
