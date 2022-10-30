Marriage Licenses
Oct. 14
• Ernest Lee Price Jr., 29, and Brenna Michelle Webster, 26, both of Berry, Kentucky
• Collin Malachi Hogan, 24, Minneapolis, and Karissa Lynn Brown, 23, of St. Paul, Minnesota
• Belinda Torres, 33, and Edward Corey Elliott, 34, both of Maryville
• Natalie Ruth Holbert, 25, and Duncan Scott Pence, 24, both of Knoxville
• Dustin Pierce Ballard, 28, and Caitlin Jo Nichols, 27, both of Maryville
• Steven Earl Webb, 31, and Nicole Rose McIntire, 33, both of Maryville
• Ryan Walker Sharpe, 27, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Jodie Denise King, 28, of Knoxville
Oct. 17
• John Scott Kinney, 63, and Brenda Lee Kinney, 57, both of Maryville
• Garren Daron Tucker, 43, and Eliana Soler Sepulveda, 37, both of Maryville
• Britni Shea Wittaker, 29, and Brett Mitchell Holt, 38, both of Marietta, Georgia
• Hollie Denice Reagan, 26, and Matthew Neil Writesman, 20, both of Seymour
• Matthew Hunter Kirkland, 27, of Greenback, and Lindsey Nichole Breazeale, 27, of Vonore
• Hollis Todd Jones, 38, and Janel Catherine Highman, 34, both of Maryville
• Alison Marie Brown, 52, and Brian Lee Van Dalsen, 52, both of Greenback
• Steven Harold Myers Jr., 49, and Michelle Felice Oliva, 48, both of Maryville
• Laura Lee King, 36, and Christopher Mark Thompson, 37, both of Maryville
• Jessie Vaymarie Gaddis, 29, and Cory Levi Parks, 32, both of Maryville
• Brandon Warren French, 31, and Brandi Danielle Hyde, 31, both of Maryville
• Stephanie Michelle Ernest, 32, of Maryville, and Jessica Danielle Hanes, 37, of Woodbury
• Anna Maria Novelli, 22, and Bryce Renfro Matthews, 22, both of Maryville
Oct. 18
• Taylor Marie Tvede, 31, of Greenback, and Reid Harrison Schmidt, 34, of Harriman
• Jerrett Tyler Brown, 25, and Katherine Lee Cornwell, 38, both of Maryville
• Kevin Michael Hoenie, 28, and Michelle Leeann Nichole, 23, both of Maryville
• Jordan Asher Lamb Sr., 43, and Brandie Jean Walker, 47, both of Maryville
• Lydia Grace Fox, 20, and Joshua Bradford Lane, 20, both of Greenback
• Autumn Elizabeth Miller, 22, and Michael Ray McKiness, 30, both of Maryville
• Samantha Leigh Miller, 39, and Christopher Lynn Leonard, 39, both of Maryville
• Laura Deanna Jones, 29, and Richard Brandon McClurg, 38, both of Maryville
Oct. 19
• Emma Claire Kirkeeng, 22, and Josiah Scott Mikkelson, 30, both of Maryville
• Austin Dennis James Jenkins, 26, and Tiffanie Nichole Renee McKee, 28, both of Maryville
• Alyssa Halm, 24, and Brady Armstrong, 24, both of Maryville
• Jess L. Burchfield, 25, and Kayla M. Beshore, 27, both of Maryville
• Lester Nemeth, 84, and Linda Jean Martin, 75, both of Maryville
• Kaitlyn Nicole Cook, 25, and Tristen Lee Godsey, 22, both of Maryville
• Eric Anthony Reyes, 55, and Patricia Mary Damm, 54, both of Maryville
• Kayla Diane Webb, 27, and Jonathan Micah Ault, 29, both of Maryville
Oct. 20
• Nathan Fleming, 29, and Carolyn Rose Filla, 31, both of Greenback
• Haley Megan Long, 24, and Jordan Tre Patterson, 24, both of Maryville
• Ryan Kecskes, 31, and Jessica Howard, 32, both of Maryville
• Tiffany Candance Carr, 22, of Madisonville, and Ryan Alexander Dirksen, 22, of Maryville
• Mitchell Ikaika Puckett, 34, and Rebecca Steffenie Bradley, 35, both of Raleigh, North Carolina
