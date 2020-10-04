Marriage Licenses
Sept. 18
• Jeffrey Lee Sizemore, 48, and Victoria Gabrielle Townsend, 24, both of Maryville
• Lisa Ann Ratner, 56, and Sheree Frances Blanchard, 33, both of Seymour
• Whitney Nicole Williams, 20, and Camden Hunter Glenn, 20, both of Maryville
• Bryan Christopher Tate, 47, of Telford, Tennessee, and Lori Ann Edwards, 50, of Johnson City
• Brandon Shaun Gilland, 22, of Rockford, and Haley Rose Ratcliffe, 19, of Oliver Springs
• Robert Jay Keller, 67, and Janice Kay McMillan, 67, both of Louisville
• Brandon Michael Moore, 31, and Shanna Michelle Shelton, 30, both of Maryville
Sept. 21
• Dillon Wren Lerner, 22, and Ashtyn Renea Miller, 27, both of Vonore
• Rebekah Hope Tarbutton, 28, and Seth Andrew Swinson, 34, both of Batavia, Ohio
• Faith Alexis Roberson, 25, of New Whiteland, Indiana, and Jesse Jerome Francis Elliott, of Indianapolis, Indiana
• Tyler John Demski, 26, and Janna Elizabeth Federer, 27, both of Walland
• Katie Suzanne Graves, 21, of Maryville, and Ryan Robert Louallen, 22, of Seymour
Sept. 22
• Bruce Edmund Haverkos, 69, and Carolyn Haverkos, 69, both of Townsend
• Pricila Felix, 31, and Tommy Lee Clabough, 44, both of Rockford
• Anita Ruth Boddie, 39, and Jonathan Patrick Roseberry, 44, both of Louisville
Sept. 23
• Jose Luis Juan-Martin, 33, of Madisonville, and Satrina Renea Kelley, 28, of Louisville
• Kathryn Grace Lane, 23, and Daniel Allen Mueller, 26, both of Maryville
Sept. 24
• Ericka Lashea Clifton, 26, of Greenback, and Dillon Thomas Coada, 24, of Lenoir City
• Catherine Lindsey O'Domirok, 29, and Brandon Joshua Gebhardt, 27, both of Louisville
• Skylyn Jusino, 23, and Kevin Lee Quintana, 26, both of Maryville
• Brandi Lea Davis, 40, and Richard Matthew Haskill, 41, both of Maryville
• Rachel Nicole Treadwell, 30, and Victor Avelino Vargas Garcia, 28, both of Maryville
• Alisha Michelle Taylor, 39, and William Alexander Abernathy, 39, both of Maryville
