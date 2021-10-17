Marriage Licenses
Oct. 1
• Haley Nicole Heil, 22, and Tyler James McClure, 28, both of Maryville
• Kaitlyn Christin Rose Collins, 25, and Ernest Kevin Tiquan Ragland, 30, both of Maryville
• Hunter Walker Blair, 24, and Hayley Leanne Cannon, 20, both of Maryville
• Garrett Scott Hutson, 31, and Stevie Isabella Noel Morrison, 28, both of Frisco, Colorado
• Paul Michael Maze, 59, and Michelle Rene Dahlstrom, 51, both of Walland
• Nicole Alicia Winston, 41, and Thomas Lee Hankinson, 38, both of Blaine, Tennessee
• Michael Thomas Parker, 57, and Laura Anne Marantos, 39, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Frances Bilbrey, 30, of Maryville, and Miles Daniel Nauss, 29, of Knoxville
• Christopher Max Lawson, 26, and Savannah Grayeann Cantrell, 23, both of Maryville
• Virginia Elizabeth Hughes, 28, and Casey Edward True, 36, both of Louisville
• William Corey Pyle, 23, of Friendsville, and Rebekah Juanita Harvey, 27, of Maryville
Oct. 4
• Lacey Lynn Little, 30, and Charles Adam Lairamore, 33, both of Friendsville
• Ashley Brooke Benorden, 29, and Tait James Simpson, 28, both of Lisbon, Iowa
• Kelsey Jaleen Ketron, 26, and Colby Joe Brown, 26, both of Swannanoa, North Carolina
• Savannah Nicole Shanklin, 24, and Trey D. Brewington, 22, both of Maryville
• Melissa Lynn Whaley, 52, and James David McCarter, 64, both of Sevierville
• Jamie Elizabeth Hartman, 25, and Aidan Kyle Lyon, 24, both of Maryville
• Allison Elizabeth Ledbetter, 22, and Kyle Thomas Calbetzer, 30, both of Greenback
Oct. 5
• Kendra Nicole McLemore, 27, and Jonathan Carroll Dawson, 28, both of Seymour
• Lily Mae Marine, 23, of Seymour, and Mason Heath Stewart, 24, of Blountville, Tennessee
• Mohammed Kamal, 41, and Leighann Marie Word, 34, both of Maryville
• Amber Breann Myers, 25, of Maryville, and Michael Edward Hall, 24, of Morristown
• Caitlin Tabler Bishop, 37, and Stephen Robert Lowe, 32, both of Louisville
Oct. 6
• Shannon J. Hines, 51, and Seam M. McCauley, 53, both of Maryville
• Myron Lavell Tipton, 64, and Teresa Lea McFarland, 50, both of Maryville
• Patricia Jean Chambers, 32, and Thomas Joseph Siemer, 37, both of Round Rock, Texas
• Elizabeth Swepson Robie, 32, of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Hunter Morris Roberts Lloyd, 34, of Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania
• Lindsey Marie Tunno, 20, and Steven Taylor Sands, 27, both of Maryville
• Shari Lynne Mullins, 51, of Maryville, and Michael Wade White, 50, of New Market
• Brooklyn Shae Gurley, 20, and Andrew Logan Cunningham, 22, both of Walland
• Melody Dawn Peach, 53, and Edward James Bristow, 59, both of Warren, Michigan
• Maegan Frances Conlon, 41, and Christopher Paul Swan, 40, both of Maryville
• Brianna Summer Jones, 20, of Walland, and Cory Edwin Tindell, 19, of Maryville
Oct. 7
• Kelsey Lynn Fain, 24, of Brookville, Indiana, and Timothy Glenn Ludwig, 24, of West Harrison, Indiana
• Rachel Amoret Clairmont, 26, and Nicolas Michael Fitzgerald, 28, both of Maryville
• Laurel Somers Morton, 24, and James Leonard La Russa, 27, both of Decatur, Georgia
• David James Ford, 31, of Maryville, and Samantha Michelle Russell, 26, of Alcoa
