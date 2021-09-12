Marriage Licenses
Aug. 27
• Christal Leanne Prince, 23, and Austin Travis Weaver, 23, both of Maryville
• Tobias Rocco Feigl, 28, of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Mallory Rhyan Gardner, 24, of Maryville
• Joshua Eslinger Dunn, 40, and Tabatha Lea Lyon, 40, both of Seymour
• Nick Carlo Soriano, 43, and Ashley Marie Duncan, 37, both of New Orleans, Louisiana
• Oscar Martin Self, 56, or Pearl, Mississippi, and Cynthia Irene Cambre, 58, of Covington, Louisiana
• Savana Sue Florence, 22, and Dylan James Scalisi, 19, both of West Blocton, Alabama
• Mattie Anne Mersinger, 26, and Donald Ray Lawson, 30, both of Louisville
Aug. 30
• Brittany Lynn Sands, 25, and Derek Austin Scarbro, 28, both of Maryville
Aug. 31
• Ramiro Patino Rodriguez, 44, and Araceli Garcia, 45, both of Maryville
• Brian Scott Smith, 48, of Crossville, and Jessica Leann Clifford, 39, of Greenback
• Cory Andrews Hand, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, and Jennifer Rivera, 35, of Maryville
• Mark D. Koenig, 65, Springfield, Kentucky, and Linda Renee Towery, 68, of Calhoun, Kentucky
• Jordan Anne Elmendorf, 30, and Micheal Keith Petak, 30, both of Louisville
• Kristy Lynn Lardinois, 41, and Jordan Scott Sheely, 36, both of Maryville
Sept. 1
• Whitney Wylene Argo, 31, and Kevin Welton Wiggins, 40, both of Knoxville
• Cassie Lynn Tryon, 27, of Friendsville, and Justin Alan Ray, 34, of Maryville
Sept. 2
• Jeffery Dean Brewer, 33, and Christina Louise Fine, 40, both of Friendsville
• Carley Elizabeth Morrell, 22, of Clewiston, Florida, and Titus Eugene Johnson, 25, of Moore Haven, Florida
• Danielle Marie Buck, 39, and Mark Addison Snow, 43, both of Alcoa
• Rebekah Ann Harris, 26, and Micah Aaron Long, 30, both of Maryville
Sept. 3
• Dennis Spalding Paynter, 62, of Friendsville, and Gayle Arlene Matlock, 66, of Lenoir City
• Jessie Junior Woodcock Jr., 49, and Lisa Lynn Carter, 39, both of Maryville
• Kelsey Rae Jenkins, 25, and Andrew Nicholas Hodges, 27, both of Evansville, Indiana
• Chesney Leigh Bowdry, 26, and Trevor Sean Hawkins, 25, both of Booneville, Mississippi
