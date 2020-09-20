Marriage Licenses
Sept. 4
• Connor Joseph Bihlmeyer, 23, and Jessica Sarah Kantner, 23, both of Asheville, North Carolina
• Edward Scott McHenry, 53, and Gina Annette Morrison, 53, both of Maryville
• George Pete Marantos, 40, and Lindsey Michelle Marks, 35, both of Maryville
• Cassandra Jade Jones, 28, and Trevor Lyndon Elliott, 28, both of Maryville
• Zachary Rex Sullivan, 27, and Ciara Nicole Rudisill, 26, both of Friendsville
• Edward Brett Bronkhorst, 25, and Mariana Ellen Johnson, 25, both of Friendsville
• David Scott Parmer, 30, and Haley Michelle Bowman, 22, both of Maryville
• Steven Ray Fisher Jr., 25, and Marah Aynsley Lenox, 32, both of Maryville
• Mark Todd Simmons, 48, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Melissa Anne Haynes, 37, of Fayetteville, Arkansas
Sept. 8
• Amber Elizabeth Johnson, 22, and Garrett Scott Livesay, 23, both of Maryville
• Kellie Morgan Templin, 22, and Christian Riley Roberts, 21, both of Maryville
• Nicole Annette Russell, 26, and Robert Richard Tatum, 26, both of Maryville
• Alison Rhea Clark, 24, and Joshua Noah Ray King, 26, both of Knoxville
• Miranda Faye Davis, 22, of Maryville, and Zachary Braden Payne, 22, of Vonore
• Bradley Aaron Knauer, 45, and Shleya Lee Prater, 28, both of Alcoa
• Lindsey Marie Mayes, 31, and David Melton Cruze, 48, both of Maryville
Sept. 9
• Brianna Hope Miniard, 22, and Ethan Eugene Loveday, 24, both of Maryville
• Lacey Nicole Nichols, 26, and Jordan Nathaniel Milleville, 28, both of Louisville
• Jimmy Sherman Guider, 80, of Greenback, and Martha Lynn Gentry, 78, of Friendsville
• Kristin Hope McGill, 25, and Cameron Bryan Canfield, 22, both of Maryville
Sept. 10
• Amy Catherine Wilks, 35, of Maryville, and Robert Wilson Sausaman, 33, of Columbia, Montana
• Nicole Lauren Tucker, 28, of Walland, and Michael Anthony Owens, 28, of Citra, Florida
