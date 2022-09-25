Marriage Licenses
Sept. 9
• Lester W. Gentry Jr., 57, and Amy Suzanne Carter, 52, both of Maryville
• Sarah Elaine Boring, 33, and James Matthew Godowns, 35, both of Marietta, Georgia
• Joe Louis Colquitt, 73, of Greenback, and Jeanette King Fields, 56, of Kingston
• William Darius Tipton, 45, and Evon Michelle Latham, 46, both of Madisonville
• Miranda Makayla Lindsey, 23, and Brandon Phillip Cooper, 24, both of Maryville
• Allison Pearson, 30, of Maryville, and Steven John Curtis Hutcheson, 32
• Riley Stephen Gennoe, 22, and Bailey Grace Barham, 22, both of Maryville
Sept. 12
• Layken Leigh Lunsford, 31, and Ryan James Olivia, 34, both of Maryville
• Alexander Lamont Johnson, 44, and Amy Joy Terry, 44, both of Maryville
• Luke Randall McLemore, 23, of Friendsville, and Makinsey Renee Russell, 20, of Knoxville
Sept. 13
• Taylor Sage White, 28, and Dillan Scott Price, 26, both of Maryville
• Joshua Michael Waddell, 40, and Kasie Diane Pass, 34, both of Maryville
• Meaghan Lysse Gaudet Robinson, 27, and William Grayson Cole, 26, both of Maryville
• Hayden Anthony Jago, 28, and Allison Kathleen Hatcher, 27, both of Friendsville
• Joshua Shane Ray, 40, and Danielle Nicole Brown, 33, both of Maryville
• Thomas Spencer Jackson, 34, and Sarah Elizabeth Summers, 33, both of Maryville
• Brenda F. Smith, 59, and Walter Scott Covington, 59, both of Geneva, Alabama
• Sarah Elyse Thomas, 34, and Steven James Martin, 39, both of Maryville
Sept. 14
• Alfonso Carlos Ochoa, 25, of Durham, North Carolina, and Allison Grace Hamby, 24, of Charlottesville, Virginia
• Lee Scott Herzbrun, 35, of Maryville, and Katherine Marie Brannon, 28, of Golden, Colorado
• Jaime Arielle Bennie, 23, and Jeremy Lee Morgan, 34, both of Maryville
• Anthony Russell Green, 60, and Tanya Barry Long, 37, both of Pensacola, Florida
• Brianna Elizabeth Posey, 24, and Coy Stephens Bullen, 25, both of Maryville
• Angela Michele Echols, 50, and Ernest William Wall, 51, both of Louisville
Sept. 15
• Juan Carlos Reyes Benitez, 24, and Yancy Nohemy Rosales Reyes, 22, both of Maryville
• Ryan Lee Friend, 22, of Maryville, and Maria Celeste Sanchez Ixquiactap, 21
• Gene Jeter, 33, and Dilan Taylor, 31, both of Louisville
• Alexandria Lynn Dyer, 23, of Maryville, and Nicholas Adam White, 24, of Louisville
• Kelsey Jo Hilbrenner, 30, and Andrew Scott Moody, 43, both of Oak Grove, Missouri
