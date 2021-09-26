Marriage Licenses
Sept. 10
• Victoria Lynn Forney, 33, and Jassen James Garrett, 44, both of Maryville
• Michael John Everett, 68, and Kelly Jean O’Connor, 55, both of Walland
• Charles Shawn Kirby, 47, and Shannon Beth Walls, 43, both of Maryville
• Gage Jerden Payne, 26, and Tatiana Florentina Netejoara, 32, both of Maryville
• Paul Arthur Tilson, 81, of Maryville, and Wanda Jane Melton, 79, of Louisville
• Sara M. Bolden, 24, and Devon D. Lowery, 24, both of Maryville
• Matthew Ryan White, 32, and Patricia Orlanda Faith Kelleher, 29, both of Knoxville
Sept. 13
• Madison Paige Looney, 20, and Andrew Fitzgerald Blythe, 23, both of Maryville
• Leiha Michelle Joseph, 21, of Clinton, and Joshua Aubrey Dale Harvey, 27, of Maryville
• Dylan Alexander Caldwell, 21, and Chloe Bess Tittsworth, 21, both of Greenback
• Stephanie Diane Lock, 36, and Michael Lee Shorts, 37, both of Maryville
• Andrew Clinton Holloway, 23, and Tinsley Jewel Marsh, 20, both of Maryville
• Richard Leaf Anderson, 23, and Mystic Skylar Storm Henry, 22, both of Maryville
• Daniel Robert Tallent, 43, of Friendsville, and Kelley Sloan Rodgers, 37, of Maryville
Sept. 14
• Devin Lynn Baker, 31, and Katelyn Marie Crotty, 27, both of Knoxville
• Ashley Nicole Dotson, 32, and Andrew Taylor Putney, 38, both of Louisville
• Paul Jams Rusnock and Hillary Alexis Franks, 29, both of Townsend
Sept. 15
• Kimberly Michele Mckeehan, 53, and Wesley Ray Garland, 55, both of Louisville
• Heather Monique Ravo, 33, and Joseph Michael Ravo, 36, both of Louisville
• Isaac Christian Fox, 22, and Morgan Olivia Phinney, 19, both of Maryville
• James Ashely Mctaggart, 31, and Lindsay Brooke Glandon, 30, both of Friendsville
• Christian Patrick Claiborne, 25, and Courteny Ariana Gallimore, 32, both of Maryville
• Clarence Dennis White Jr., 58, and Paula Rae Vigh, 61, both of Maryville
• James Bear Mcguire, 47, and Samantha Nicole Ford, 38, both of Louisville
• Uvaldina Aguilar Beltran, 34, and Ivan Yuari Gudino Lara, 34, both of Maryville
Sept. 16
• Nicholas Berton Hester, 22, of Murfreesboro, and Olyvia Gayle Norton, 22, of Maryville
• Carrie Lynn Thomas, 23, and Caleb Chance Rhinehart, 22, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Bray Daley, 29, and Patrick Scott Milner, 32, both of Charlotte, North Carolina
