Aug. 19
• Gary Robert Craig, 55, and Candi Jo Bewak, 49, both of Maryville
• Lillian Valentine, 25, and Clay Matthews, 39, both of Maryville
• Jason Luke Pollard, 52, and Sarah Frances Garland, 50, both of Alcoa
• Charles Mason Irwin, 41, and Marline Smith, 40, both of Maryville
Aug. 22
• Tara Marie Watson, 30, and Tyler Paul Jamison, 28, both of Alcoa
• Myra Elizabeth Hunter, 64, and Richard Levi Hunter, 67, both of Alcoa
• Billy G. Taylor, 66, and Shirley May Monday, 72, both of Maryville
• Kristen Paige Walcutt, 25, and Daniel Howard Budd, 30, both of Louisville
Aug. 23
• Lydia Paige Parker, 19, and Garret Braxton Pickens, 21, both of Maryville
Aug. 24
• Sabrina Denise Gonzales, 23, and Patrick Flynn Hanko, 25, both of Louisville
• Michael David Tipton, 56, and Shelia Annette Tipton, 55, both of Maryville
• Richard Allen Bailey, 70, and Liudmyla Liakhovych Sarsurian, 53, both of Maryville
• Clifford Ray Renfro Jr., 62, and Gloria Edna Chambers, 57, both of Maryville
• Shelby Charlene Johnson, 25, of Knoxville, and Jerrick Orlando Davis, 25, of Louisville
• Cole Walker Grubbs, 21, and Emily Ruth Morton, 23, both of Maryville
• Leigh Ann Pezick, 26, and Joshua Brandon Junnier, 27, both of Cullowhee, North Carolina
Aug. 25
• Madison Michele Anderson, 22, and Cameron Ray Carter, 23, both of Maryville
• Spencer Lee Bivens, 22, of Maryville, and Lauren Olivia Downey, 21, of Friendsville
• Claire Elisabeth Schoepke, 22, of St. Charles, Illinois, and Max John Kawa, 22, of Maryville
• Zachary Jordan Arp, 24, and Emily Von Pollard, 23, both of Seymour
• Alberto Perez Carrillo, 46, and Mary Evon Queen, 50, both of Maryville
Aug. 26
• Robert Jesse White, 29, and Jillian Emily Adams, 23, both of Alcoa
