Marriage Licenses
Aug. 20
• Sean Eric Lambert Sr., 50, and Tanya Marie Hopson, 49, both of Maryville
• Brittany Alexia Chadd, 22, and Jordin Wayne Hall, 24, both of Maryville
• Thomas Patrick Underwood, 43, and Misty Joyce Beaver, 46, both of Etowah
• Kayla Renee Godfrey, 29, and Brittney Jean Lorae Todd, 29, both of Louisville
• Isabel Sidney Kessler, 24, and Dakota Allen Jackson, 22, both of Maryville
• Crystal Lynn Naylor, 42, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Brittany Margaret Elizabeth Stokes, 36, of Maryville
Aug. 23
• Felicia Maryjo Kelly, 26, and Andrew Shane Elliott, 25, both of Louisville
• Ashlee Delta Mae Fleming, 51, of Walkersville, Maryland, and James Michael Bauer, 53, of Frederick, Maryland
• Angela Carol Presley, 51, and Scott Dale Wolf, 56, both of Maryville
• Abby Elizabeth Hicks, 23, and Dylan Dakota Wyatt, 23, both of Knoxville
• Orvin Cain Benitez Velasque, 44, and Karla Patricia Herrera, 42, both of Knoxville
• Bradley Thomas Applegate, 44, and Angela Nicole Hughes, 42, both of Maryville
• Jimmie Wayne Rosenbaum, 39, and Ashley Denise Urey, 36, both of Maryville
Aug. 24
• Aaron Joseph Davis, 32, and Anna Nicole Heiskell, 31, both of Maryville
• Anthony Marvell Taylor II, 25, and Molly Elizabeth Davis, 22, both of Cincinnati, Ohio
Aug. 25
• Lindsey Estelle Daugherty, 22, and Jonathan Edward Perry, 26, both of Louisville
• Scott Joseph Giannini, 47, and Hannah Elizabeth Clark, 28, both of Alcoa
• Warren Anderson Galyon, 40, and Rebecca Renea Williams, 42, both of Maryville
• Alexis Lee Lewis, 21, of Maryville, and Christopher Lee Cass, 39, of Knoxville
Aug. 26
• Shelby Darlene England, 30, of Maryville, and David Matthew Scott, 44, of Rockford
• Anna Lee Mcnider, 35, and Wesley Ian Ireland, 41, both of Norfolk, Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.