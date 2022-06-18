Marriage Licenses
June 2
• Tanner Gage Boring, 20, of Walland, and Madison Lynn Wilson, 19, of Maryville
• Mary Hannah Henderson, 22, of Knoxville, Levi Tanner Burnett, 23, of Walland
June 3
• Richard Morales Nunez, 50, and Amanda Deann Huskey, 35, both of Maryville
• Stephen Gene Bearden, 23, and Kylea Briann Carroll, 22, both of Acworth, Georgia
June 6
• Dustin Tyler Hensley, 36, and Jennifer Belle Breeden, 36, both of Greenback
• Joshua Stephen Bennett, 43, and Crystal Marie Parker, 42, both of Maryville
• Austin Dale McLemore, 21, and Candice Nicole Little, 22, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Anne Kyburz, 52, and Kevin Keith Spangler, 53, both of Maryville
• Austin Lee Stephenson, 22, and Haley Ann Rudl, 22, both of Maryville
• Heather Whitney Morris, 31, and James Wesley Mooney, 30, both of Greenback
• John Luke Davis, 29, and Kaitlin Anne Snipp, 25, both of Sparta
June 7
• Kalon Michelle Hillman, 26, of Richton, Mississippi, and Bryce Evan Barnhart, 25, of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
• Kyryl Vanian, 34, and Elvira Toporova, 38, both of Maryville
• Sarah Denise Merritt, 31, and Donald Ray Trentham, 36, both of Rockford
June 8
• Michael Ray Gibson, 66, and Sharon Lauree Frederick, 52, both of Seymour
• Brittany Nicole Lawson, 22, of Louisville, and Dylan Andrew Millsaps, 22, of Maryville
• Richard Herbert Cody, 69, and Ruthie Nicole McKinney, 42, both of Maryville
• Ashley Renee Seaman, 23, and William Thomas Cole, 23, both of Louisville
• Andrew Michael Ashmore, 22, and Ruth Esther Susanna Newton, 24, both of Maryville
• Jason Michael Gibbs, 35, and Cassandra Jo Plummer, 31, both of La Fayette, Illinois
• Michael Lynn Ramsey, 63, of Harrogate, and Gerry Lynn Stewart, 63, of Maryville
• Gavin George Edwards, 50, and Kelli Patricia Heard, 37, both of Maryville
• James Robert Mulholland, 42, and Kelly Ann Murphy Null, 43, both of Friendsville
• Cameron David Allison, 23, Allie Marie Griffin, 23, both of Maryville
• Phillip John Kramer, 43, and Veronica Anne Kennett, 42, both of Maryville
June 9
• Sarah Dee Tallent, 35, and Brandon James Watkins, 35, both of Seymour
• Cody Lee Steadmon, 27, and Angel Leigh Blanton, 25, both of Friendsville
• Kristy Danielle Johnson-Boles, 44, of Liberty, North Carolina, and David Shane Morgan, 52, of High Point, North Carolina
