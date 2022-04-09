Marriage Licenses
March 25
• Pilar Mackenzie Marie Serrano, 22, and Ethan Thomas Younce, 22, both of Knoxville
• Jack Pendleton Crumpton, 25, and Isla Brook Smith, 25, both of Roaring River, North Carolina
• Raymond Collins Kelley III, 25, and Shakira Mayrim Berdecia-Leon, 24, both of Maryville
• Alicia Nicole Sutton, 36, and James Leon Ezell, 39, both of Maryville
• Catherine Merrell Byrd, 63, of Powell, and Sammie Ray Palmer, 72, of Knoxville
• Geoffrey Allen Emmett, 72, and Tamara Diane Miller, 50, both of Maryville
March 28
• Wesley James Beaver, 36, and Samantha Nicole Weeks, 36, both of Newport
March 29
• Crystal Marie Curry, 36, and Michael David Yoder, 28, both of Maryville
• Rogan Neil Borden, 29, of Louisville, and Amanda Brooke Cummings, 26, of Greenback
March 30
• Sierra Nicole Hall, 31, and Matthew Lee Jones, 36, both of Maryville
• Harley Ann Belew, 26, of Alcoa, and Tyler Kole Burnett, 24, of Maryville
March 31
• Blair Giuliana Peterson, 39, and Kevin Louis Swistowicz, 35, both of Chicago, Illinois
• Joseph Dwight Ransby, 24, and Serena Kathleen Kollars, 24, both of Alexandria, Indiana
• Heather Lynne Jianniney, 43, of Tazewell, and Jerry Lynn Cascarelli, 55, of Friendsville
