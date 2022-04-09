Marriage Licenses

March 25

• Pilar Mackenzie Marie Serrano, 22, and Ethan Thomas Younce, 22, both of Knoxville

• Jack Pendleton Crumpton, 25, and Isla Brook Smith, 25, both of Roaring River, North Carolina

• Raymond Collins Kelley III, 25, and Shakira Mayrim Berdecia-Leon, 24, both of Maryville

• Alicia Nicole Sutton, 36, and James Leon Ezell, 39, both of Maryville

• Catherine Merrell Byrd, 63, of Powell, and Sammie Ray Palmer, 72, of Knoxville

• Geoffrey Allen Emmett, 72, and Tamara Diane Miller, 50, both of Maryville

March 28

• Wesley James Beaver, 36, and Samantha Nicole Weeks, 36, both of Newport

March 29

• Crystal Marie Curry, 36, and Michael David Yoder, 28, both of Maryville

• Rogan Neil Borden, 29, of Louisville, and Amanda Brooke Cummings, 26, of Greenback

March 30

• Sierra Nicole Hall, 31, and Matthew Lee Jones, 36, both of Maryville

• Harley Ann Belew, 26, of Alcoa, and Tyler Kole Burnett, 24, of Maryville

March 31

• Blair Giuliana Peterson, 39, and Kevin Louis Swistowicz, 35, both of Chicago, Illinois

• Joseph Dwight Ransby, 24, and Serena Kathleen Kollars, 24, both of Alexandria, Indiana

• Heather Lynne Jianniney, 43, of Tazewell, and Jerry Lynn Cascarelli, 55, of Friendsville

