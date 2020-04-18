Marriage Licenses
March 30
• Kristin Lynnette Hodge, of Sevierville, and Dillon Ray Newton, of Maryville
• Caroline Claire Kokenge and Terry Lee Wilson, both of Maryville
• Deborah Gaye Wilson, of Covington, Kentucky, and Garry Thomas Rudder, of Maryville
March 31
• Justin Eli Carlson, of Maryville, and Morgan Gail Cummings, of Rockford
• Kayla Elizabeth Allmon and Robert William Lotz, both of Alcoa
• John Brandon Smith and Baylee Shay Slaughter, both of Maryville
April 1
• Devin Shray Pippin and John Tyler Range, both of Friendsville
April 2
• Christopher Robin Marlow and Alicia Marie Martinez, both of Maryville
• Lawrence Robert Winter Jr. and Cynthia Dawn Cook, both of Maryville
• Daniel Scott Blevins and Kelsey Elise Stamps, both of Maryville
• Fabian Mangino Villator Jr., of Knoxville, and Amanda Kay McKee, of Maryville
April 3
• Britteny Leann Ladner and Michael Joshua Miller, both of Maryville
• Christopher Shawn Pugh and Erica Renee Jeffries, both of Knoxville
• Evan Ross Johnson and Sara Hayden Schoen, both of Maryville
• Kristina Mae Benoit and Wilson Alan Jernigan, both of Seymour
April 6
• Maureen Renee Benoit, of Oak Ridge, and Richard Paul Secondi, of Maryville
• Leanne Arwood and Noah Fletcher Christensen, both of Maryville
April 7
• Olivia Rachel George, of Maryville, and Cullen Thomas Pearson, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee
• Steven Edward Lawson and Laura Lee Osborne, both of Louisville
• Eric Matthew Watson and Shantae Nicole Cummings, both of Maryville
• Jeffrey Dale Jenkins and Kelley Dawn Barnes, both of Maryville
