March 17
Kodylee Deese Wallace, 24, of Louisville, and Hannah Lee Freeman, 22, of Maryville
Johnathon Robert Jones, 55, and Susan Roseanna Jones, 57, both of Maryville
Danielle Landry, 29, and Tyler Rex McGraw, 31, both of Maryville
Bradley Dean Johnson, 51, and Amanda Joyce King Stanford, 46, both of Maryville
David Lawrence Beeler, 66, of Chattanooga, and Clara Jo Johnson, 65, of Knoxville
Jennifer Shaye Brown Roberts, 46, of Lancaster, and Jasen Curtis Sutherland, 44, of Lebanon
March 20
Joshua Bradley Hammer, 29, and Kaitlyn Brooke Ketron, 25, both of Parkersburg, West Virginia
Brenda Jane Marshall, 60, of Maryville, and Bradley Franklin Tenney, 55, of Powell
March 21
Aydan Isleigh Wiechmann, 21, and Matthew Pruitt Curry, 22, both of Maryville
Melissa Lauren Franklin, 31, and Louis Isaac Reper, 34, both of Seymour
March 22
Jaymie Michelle Arden, 35, and Vincent Joshua Evans, 35, both of Maryville
Ezra Malachi Howell, 21, of Maryville, and Mirielle Brooke White, 19, of Crossville
Ron James Hall, 44, and Jessica Michelle Valentine Walker, 26, both of Knoxville
Aimee Marie Garland, 52, of Maryville, and Donald Richard Woodrum, 53, of Knoxville
March 23
Marvin Kinard Davis Jr. 39, and Diamond Jule Markey, 38, both of Bethel Springs
Jamie Michele Natoli, 21, and Luke Daniel Kirven, 23, both of Maryville
