Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
April 4
Kiera Maleia Paige Williams, 18, and Jacob William Whatley, 20, both of Friendsville
April 5
Jessica Beth Hughes, 44, and Morgan Lee McCall, 34, both of Maryville
Skyla Marie Patterson, 20, and Conner Lee Reynolds, 19, both of Maryville
Raul Garza Aguilar Jr., 35, and Tamika Jo Thomas, 32, both of Wartburg
April 6
Emilee Marie Harvey, 24, and Christian Raul Merino, 27, both of Townsend
Harold Dewayne Glandon, 55, and Amanda Lynn Walker Forester, 43, both of Maryville
Brianne Chasilea McClanahan, 32, and Jamison Travis Lindsey, 34, both of Maryville
April 10
Alexander Dawson Jones, 19, and Emma Grace Louise Sumner Latham, 18, both of Maryville
Jacob Scott Eubanks, 27, and Hana Marie Wyatt, 25, both of Walland
Amanda Marie Winholtz, 41, and Benjamin Andrew William Wadkins, 42, both of Maryville
Jonathan Wayne Lawson, 39, and Samantha Kay Huskey Laugherty, 41, both of Louisville
Britney Marie Fields, 30, and Wyatt Clay Dunn, 37, both of Maryville
April 11
Natalie Elizabeth Goodin, 30, and John Charles Foreman, 28, both of Maryville
Melissa Ellen Martin, 34, and Joshua Caleb Lowery, 36, both of Maryville
Arturo Saucedo, 46, and Leidis M. Contreras, 39, both of Knoxville
Patrick Kitts Bone, 33, and Corinne Rose Victor, 29, both of Maryville
Gary Daniel Burns, 23, and Vilborg Vala Sigurjonsdottir, 27, both of Maryville
Kayla Alyse Bachman, 31, and Daniel Jay Kidd, 31, both of Maryville
Sarah Ruth Bryant, 28, and William Jackie Russell, 28, both of Friendsville
James Anthony Cascarella, 35, and Karalyn Diana Wall, 38, both of Philadelphia
April 12
Jose Carlos Obando Rodriguez, 24, and Sonia Maribel Lopez Reyes, 27, both of Knoxville
Hannah Louise Campbell, 20, and Zachary Ryan Knoppel, 18, both of Seymour
Katelyn Marie Gross, 22, of Louisville, and Cameron James Smith, 23, of Maryville
John Christopher Cheatham, 37, and Heather Nichole Feeley, 33, both of Maryville
Tod Denton Smith, 53, and Alicia Beth Alexander, 45, both of Maryville
April 13
Clay Robert Strawn, 26, and Stephanie Anne Elford, 24, both of Alcoa
Gregory Alan Foster, 45, and Stephanie Marie Disney, 45, both of Maryville
Jay Anthony Mullens, 27, and Deanna Grace Nell Oglesby, 27, both of Chicago, Illinois
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.