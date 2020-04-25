Marriage Licenses
April 7
• Joshua Cole Martin, 28, and Summer Ramsay Church, 27, both of Maryville
April 8
• Charles David Buckner, 56, and Cindy Ann Carver, 47, both of Maryville
• John D. Adams, 64, and Willa J. Adams, 64, both of Maryville
• Michael Scott Wine, 32, and Jennifer Lee West, 36, both of Maryville
April 9
• Mohammed Jaser Rababah, 30, and Ala Mohammed Alghazwi, 30, both of Knoxville
April 13
• Trayce Arthur-Lee Talbott, 22, and Lindsey Beth Morgan, 21, both of Walland
• Aaryn Nicole Geweken, 25, and Zjon-Paul Jennings, 25, both of Maryville
• Haley Layne Webb, 29, and Justin T. Beckman, 25, both of Sweetwater
April 14
• Nathan Mark Lundquist, 28, and Emily Jean Terszakowec, 25, both of Maryville
• Kristi D. Curtis, 49, and Joshua Wyatt Belcher, 42, both of Maryville
• Alexis Marie White, 18, and Camron Steven Sexton, 18, both of Maryville
• Chance Wayne Leslie Skeen, 23, and Taylor Ashton Campbell, 22, both of Friendsville
April 15
• Brady Edward Nelms, 23, and Emily Diane Counts, 22, both of Maryville
• Cassandra Paige Everett, 30, and Rodney Damond Postel, 54, both of Maryville
April 16
• April Dawn Jennings, 38, and Daniel Harrison Myers, 30, both of Maryville
• Kayla Jordan McKeehan, 25, and Steven Alexander Sfetz, 26, both of Maryville
• Roy Arthur Burton, 70, and Deborah Darleen Rockhold, 63, both of Maryville
• Amanda Sue Allison, 37, Ronald Steven Vanblarcom, 41, both of Maryville
• Lexie Noelle Randolph, 26, and Jesse Ray West, 25, both of Maryville
April 17
• John Barclay Derryberry, 21, and Aubrey Laree Rathbun, 20, both of Maryville
