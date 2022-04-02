Marriage Licenses
March 18
• Amanda Kaye Bowman, 25, and Omar Kiahn Catchings, 26, both of Cleveland, Mississippi
• Leticia Torres, 26, and Caleb Christian Bowerman, 29, both of Maryville
March 21
• Margaret Suzanne Sumner, 25, and Zachary Truitt Watson, 28, both of Alcoa
• James Robert Overdorff, 50, and Michelle Jean Klingberg, 57, both of Maryville
• Heather Justine Williams, 32, and Derrick Wayne Wells, 34, both of Maryville
March 22
• Amy Marie Kammer, 40, of Maryville, and John Constantine Changas, 57, of Knoxville
• Christopher Lee Frankenberg, 38, and Joanna Lynn Caldwell, 49, both of Maryville
March 23
• Rebecca Elizabeth Gibson, 27, of Walland, and Kasey Ryan Lawson, 29, of Rockford
• Erica Shae Blazier, 32, and Levi Orlie Sprague, 32, both of Maryville
• Duane Donald Wilson, 49, of Walland, and Tasha Leiann Williams, 44, of Maryville
• Leon Jule Potvin, 67, and Judy Laura Hatch, 61, both of Maryville
March 24
• Leta Leann Behnken, 34, and Patrick Shane Hopkins, 38, both of Maryville
• Lori Anne Teffeteller, 42, and Donald Allen Bowser, 51, both of Maryville
• Christopher Lynn Buchanan, 38, and Ashley Nicole Shaw, 23, both of Maryville
• Deborah Ann Cheatham, 59, and Terry Derwin McAdoo Thomas, 61, both of Maryville
• Ronald Pembro Cannon Jr., 29, and Kalie Lynn Ellis, 29, both of Maryville
