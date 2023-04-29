Marriage Licenses
April 13
Jay Anthony Mullens, 27, and Deanna Grace Nell Oglesby, 27, both of Chicago, Illinois
Miranda Elizabeth Wallace, 24, of Maryville, and Donavon James Williams, 24, of Seymour
April 14
Jessica Leigh-Ann Branstein, 32, and Jevin Michael Hoeper, 35, both of Townsend
Preston Kincaid Hartsell, 22, and Summer Linn Campbell, 35, both of Maryville
Tammy Elliott, 50, and Brian Milton, 53, both of Maryville
Andrew Clark McLeroy, 60, and Mary Anne Moon, 55, both of Louisville
Austin Shane Young, 24, and Destiny Nichole Armstrong, 25, both of Stanford, Kentucky
Jerry Philip Medley, 69, of Kodak, and Margaret Evelyn Cable Hester, 64, of Maryville
Shantel Marie Leslie, 32, and Seth Alton Watts Anderson, 27, both of Maryville
April 17
Grace Irene Houser, 22, and Jacob Edward Greene, 21, both of Maryville
Shelby Nicole Boruff, 25, of Maryville, and James Taylor Roberts, 26, of Townsend
Michael Wade Smith, 56, of Hartsville, and Tina Loy Robinson, 55, Johnson City
Melih Guler, 26, and Maria Elaine Collins, 24, both of Maryville
Mary Katherine Jackson, 52, and Rodney Lee Stark, 54, both of Maryville
April 18
Edward Dale Terry Jr., 45, and Kelsey Suzanne Scott McMillen, 32, both of Maryville
Tiffany Rose Mogridge, 39, of Maryville, and Matthew Ray Farmer, 39, of Knoxville
Charles Ronald Hutchens, 52, of Maryville, and Victoria Diane Milligan, 54, of Lenoir City
April 19
Richard Charles Disharoon, 47, of Louisville, and Carla Jean Stapleton Bailey, 44, of Knoxville
Adam Chester Bone, 40, and Nicole Shree Allen, 37, both of Jacksonville, Florida
Maegan Elizabeth Grubelnik, 24, and Kao Joeseph Jenne, 25, both of Lenoir City
Ramsey Michael Owens, 23, and Sara Bryn Barrett, 25, both of Maryville
April 20
Christopher Lee Van Namen, 35, and Kristen Cathaleen Bateman, 28, both of Madison, Alabama
Lori Beth Davis, 44, and Steven Matthew Call, 43, both of Nitro, West Virginia
Caroline Renee Roy, 24, and Peyton Edward Hill, 25, both of Maryville
Abigail Elizabeth Becker, 18, and Jacob David Ebel, 18, both of Maryville
Alan Joseph Fuller, 52, and Zachary Charles Talbott, 40, both of Maryville
Joshua Dewayne Byrn, 34, and Rebecca Ann Clem, 34, both of Maryville
