Marriage Licenses
March 18
• Celso Castro Carrillo, 30, and Jacquelin Soledad Canil, 30, both of Maryville
March 19
• Eric Connar Benson-Epstein, 27, and Susie Lynn Davison, 25, both of Maryville
• Joshua Dewayne Owens, 34, and Catherine Ann Cole, 32, both of Maryville
• Justin Dylan Bruce, 34, and Kaytlyn Elizabeth Naffziger, 32, both of Maryville
• Christen Elizabeth Marcus, 28, and Dylan Phy Salmons, 28, both of Maryville
March 22
• Jeremy Russell Clark, 41, and Danielle Amanda Durham, 39, both of Maryville
• Carl William Jones III, 52, and Shannon Ferguson Parker, 48, both of Maryville
• Micaela Lorraine Rabl, 25, and Christian Blake Miller, 26, both of Louisville
• Kelsey Ashlin Myers, 24, and Colter Montgomery Kattesh, 22, both of Maryville
• Brandy Lynn Garland, 47, and Danny W. Jones, 48, both of Maryville
March 23
• Kevin Lee Icenhower, 45, and Vicky Diana Kear, 32, both of Maryville
• Morianda K. Key, 29, and Richard Allen Williams, 30, both of Maryville
• Noah Boothe Lane, 20, and Mintha Ruby Presley, 19, both of Alcoa
• Timela Elane Crutcher, 25, and Franchez Diego Marshall, 24, both of Maryville
• Justin Lee Smith, 35, and Kattie Ann Kile, 31, both of Maryville
March 24
• Amber Jeanine Dixon, 30, and Brian Timothy Bell, 30, both of Maryville
March 25
• Michael Joseph Gribble, 25, and Mollie Caitlyn Willocks, 25, both of Maryville
• Jose Alfredo Palacios Rosales, 33, and Micaela Jaime Cobian, 38, both of Knoxville
• Kollin Michael Green, 25, and Jessica Hope Edwards, 33, both of Louisville
• Christopher Martin Lehman, 38, and Corrine Terese O'hara, 43, both of South Jordan, Utah
• Kyle Nicholas Orr, 31, and Brittany Shirrelle Bell, 28, both of Sevierville
