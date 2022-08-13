Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
July 27
• Aaron Reed Gaylor, 34, and Jazmine Mae Kennedy, 28, both of Crossville
July 28
• Matthew James Wilkins Elliott, 27, and Samantha Makala Brooke Whitehead, 24, both of Rockford
July 29
• Ashley Denise Bearden, 25, and Jordan Ryan Boone, 25, both of Maryville
• Marcus Lashone White, 43, and Jessica Brooke Combest Gentry, 43, both of Alcoa
• Nicole Lea Greene, 42, and Benjamin Ryan Fox, 41, both of Maryville
Aug. 1
• Zachary Paul Willis, 19, and Abby Lynn Costner, 20, both of Maryville
• Steve Harvey, 71, and Emma Reponte, 28, both of Maryville
• Angelina Christine Hensley, 48, and Jonathan Lee Simpson, 59, both of Maryville
• Tiffany Ann Chadwick, 42, and Jeanpaul Beckwith, 39, both of Exeter, New Hampshire
• Leah Jordan Frye, 22, and Joshua Paul Brewer, 20, both of Maryville
Aug. 2
• Casey Gene Powell, 42, and Mary Elizabeth Pickett, 30, both of Maryville
• Claire Elyse Prisock, 29, and Samuel Collins Fulliton, 31, both of Washington D.C.
Aug. 3
• Briana Marie Brunton, 23, of Lexington, Ohio, and David Alexander Johnson, 27, of Junction City, Ohio
• Ian Alexander Carson, 32, of Maryville, and Molly Gallagher McDonough, 23, of Oak Ridge
• Jose Maria Cerda Hernandez, 19, and Yuliana Sarahi Ayala Cobian, 21, both of Oak Ridge
• Brent Arthur Jorgensen, 41, and Johana Galindo Quintero Galindo, 35, both of Redondo Beach, California
• James David Robertson, 69, and Pamela Gail Hart, 66, both of Maryville
Aug. 4
• Kyae Sin Moe, 24, and Richard John Salkeld, 34, both of Maryville
• Lucas Bailey Fields, 25, and Demi Delores Bunch, 24, both of Maryville
• Robert Norton Bean, 65, and Vicki Lynn Watlington, 64, both of Maryville
• Steve Brady Hoskins, 24, and Alexis Danielle Lambert, 23, both of Maryville
• Mark Edward Clements, 55, and Mary Anne Vance, 56, both of Lenoir City
Aug. 5
• Sarah Carson Spencer, 21, and Diomar Burgos, 22, both of Maryville
