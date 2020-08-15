Marriage Licenses
July 31
• Ciera Nicole Stephens and Tommy Huston Reagan, both of Walland
• Valentin Reyes Alvarez and Lidia Quinones Aleman, both of Maryville
• Claire Christine Donahue and Jeremy Francis White, both of Raleigh, North Carolina
Aug. 3
• Jackie Wayne Housewright Jr. and Michelle Marie Straw, both of Greenback
• Sheila Diane Coleman, of Maryville, and Sherman Randall Neal, of Rockwood
• Yogeshkumar M. Patel and Sarojben R. Patel, both of Maryville
Aug. 4
• Jarrett Christopher Sparkman and Haley Breanna Jackson, both of Louisville
• Ashley Rae Headrick, of Walland, and Matthew Joseph Henery, of Louisville
• Andrew Austin Giles and Olivia Grace Sanford, both of Maryville
• Roy Gene Kelly and Mary Elizabeth Price, both of Walland
• Tiffany Morgan Wayman, of Walland, and Brandon Wayne McClure, of Maryville
• Johnny Wayne Dorsey and Melanie Suzanne Elzey, both of Maryville
• Kelsey Halen Ray, of Maryville, and Christopher Taylor York, of Greenback
• John Christopher Hornby and Hallie Marie Lynch, both of Seymour
Aug. 5
• Michaela Christine Miller, of Maryville, and Johnny Lynn Newcomb, of Louisville
• Jacob Kyle Brummett, of Maryville, and Ashley Noel Branson, of Walland
• Courtney Allen Gale, of Maryville, and Sean Wesley Simmons, of Decatur, Georgia
• James Woodrow Cross and Jessica Lynn Enderson, both of Louisville
• Brittany Leanne Darnell and Aaron Lee Payne, both of Friendsville
Aug. 6
• Jeffrey Lynn Potter and Sheila Marie Sellers, both of Maryville
• Gerardo Ayala Cobian and Maria Delcarmen Ramos, both of Knoxville
• Bradley Dale Boring, of Friendsville, and Autumn Rose Patterson, of Maryville
• Amylee Rene Holloman and Havy Joe Clary, both of Maryville
• Christopher Charles Ballard and Sarah Dianne Walker, both of Maryville
• Crystal Renae Leopper and Duane Doyle Segar, both of Maryville
• Tressia Ann Chambers and Gary Scot Yount, both of Greenback
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.