Marriage Licenses
July 16
• Bradley Mell Sharp, 41, and Kimberly Irene Moneypenny, 36, both of Maryville
July 17
• Brandon Steven Charles Hurley, 26, and Sarah Ashley Mynhier, 26, both of Maryville
• Robert Daniel Holliman, 31, and Tonya Lynn Poe, 39, both of Louisville
• Angelia Lou-mae Burrell, 45, and Steven Ray Tallent, 47, both of Louisville
July 20
• John William Roberson III, 54, of Maryville, and Karen Jeanine Patton, 55, of Corbin, Kentucky
• Ryan Boyd Best, 26, and Emily Brooke Bednarzyk, 25, both of Maryville
• Jonathan Paul Rodgers, 38, of Alcoa, and Whitney Ann Rogers, 38, of Maryville
July 21
• Kelsey Leanne Darnell, 20, and Joshua William Reed Webster, 27, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina
• Louisa Caroline Anderson, 22, and Brock Malachi Sloan, 22, both of Maryville
• Michael Joseph Woodward Jr., 20, of Louisville, and Raychel Anne Williams, 18, of Powell
July 22
• Christian Maurice Page, 26, and Renee Lajae West, 24, both of Maryville
July 23
• Britney K. Ussery, 25, and Andrew Lee Schmenger, 28, both of Maryville
• Kenlie Bree-and Langford, 29, and Sean Michael Jackson, 29, both of Maryville
• Jesse Thomas Stephens, 24, of Gibsonton, Florida, and Bianca Mae Ace, 22, of Seymour
• Chelsey Ann Ogle, 25, and Daniel Ray Beal, 31, both of Maryville
• Rachel Ann Leah Myers, 32, and James Clayborn Clemens, 35, both of Maryville
• Matthew Bruce Singleton, 34, of Maryville, and Brittany Nicole Lindsey, 32, of Seymour
